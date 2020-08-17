Quantcast
Federal judge blocks Trump from rolling back Obamacare protections — citing justice he appointed

Published

1 min ago

on

(Photo: Shutterstock)

On Monday, a federal district judge in New York blocked the Trump administration’s new rule excluding transgender protections from the Affordable Care Act.

In his decision, Judge Frederic Block cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County — the pro-LGBTQ ruling recently handed down by Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern broke down the implications of the new ruling.

2020 Election

Watch Fox News cut away from Trump speech as he makes an outrageous claim about the 2020 campaign

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday addressed supporters at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

As Trump argued he was competitive in New York in 2020, Fox News cut away from his speech.

Election forecasters do not believe Trump has any chance of winning New York in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump lost the state by over 22% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton winning 59% of the vote while Trump only received 37%.

Trump, who has long been known as a New Yorker, moved his residence to Florida after being elected president.

LOL. Fox News cut away from Trump's speech as he delusionally talked about how he plans to win New York in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oen8auBHb8

Trump demands he get a ‘redo’ of the last 4 years because it was too hard for him to do his job

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump apparently isn't happy with his first four years in office, according to his remarks on Monday demanding a kind of presidential do-over.

"We are going to win four more years," Trump announced to a Wisconsin crowd not social distancing. "And then after that we'll go for another four years, because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years."

Since Trump was elected he claimed that his campaign was spied on by former President Barack Obama. While it never happened and Republicans officials have even said as much, Trump still maintains that his campaign was spied on because Paul Manafort and Carter Page were personally under surveillance. Nothing related to the Trump campaign was surveilled, however, and there was a pause in monitoring Manafort while he worked for Trump.

Trump says women will forgive him for calling them suburban housewives: ‘They’ll get over it’

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

On Monday, at an event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump brought up his racist dog whistle about preventing an "invasion" of low-income housing into the suburbs — and remarked that he believes women will "get over" him calling them "suburban housewives."

"I keep hearing about suburban women," said Trump. "You know, in one speech recently, I called you suburban housewives, and they all loved it, but what I got, they said, sir, I don't know if that's politically correct. I said, don't worry about it, they'll get over it. But we saved the suburbs ... you know what I'm talking about."

