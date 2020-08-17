Federal judge blocks Trump from rolling back Obamacare protections — citing justice he appointed

On Monday, a federal district judge in New York blocked the Trump administration’s new rule excluding transgender protections from the Affordable Care Act.

In his decision, Judge Frederic Block cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County — the pro-LGBTQ ruling recently handed down by Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern broke down the implications of the new ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal judge blocks the Trump administration’s attempt to strip transgender protections from Obamacare, explaining (correctly) that SCOTUS’ Bostock decision means “sex discrimination” encompasses anti-trans discrimination. https://t.co/KpMmL7XEfu h/t @sarahposner pic.twitter.com/Hlqzhvyo4M — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 17, 2020

The Trump administration rushed out its anti-trans ACA rule just before Bostock came down, assuring us that SCOTUS would agree with its interpretation of sex discrimination. “Its confidence was misplaced,” the court notes. https://t.co/KpMmL7XEfu pic.twitter.com/KxEjWX7eMl — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 17, 2020

Wrote this when Bostock came down on June 15, feeling good about it today 😎https://t.co/1eIMgth4lK pic.twitter.com/ibJLvlRvau — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 17, 2020