Florida man spits on boy for wearing mask in restaurant: ‘You now have the coronavirus’

A Florida man allegedly assaulted a child for wearing a mask at a restaurant.
Police said 47-year-old Jason Copenhaver spotted the boy sitting at a table wearing a mask at Ricky T’s Bar and Grille in Treasure Island, and told the child to take it off, reported WTVT-TV.
Copenhaver also asked the child to shake his hand, and when the boy refused the older man grabbed his arm, leaned in close to his face and sprayed saliva on the boy.
“You now have the coronavirus,” Copenhaver allegedly told the boy.
Copenhaver later told police that he had never been tested and was not sure whether he was infected with the potentially deadly coronavirus.
Witnesses said Copenhaver appeared to be intoxicated and was not wearing shoes during the incident.
Copenhaver then approached a restaurant employee in a threatening manner and tried to punch the worker twice, police said.
But that employee took physical control of Copenhaver, took him outside and held him on the ground until police arrived.
Copenhaver was arrested on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.