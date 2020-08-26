Fox News pundit slams Biden wealth tax: ‘$400,000 isn’t what it used to be’
Fox Business host Charles Payne on Wednesday complained about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on people making under $400,000 a year.
During an appearance on Fox News, Payne argued that Americans have a “simple choice” because President Donald Trump wants to cut taxes for the richest Americans.
“He’s not raising taxes for anybody making less than $400,000 a year,” Fox News host Sandra Smith said of Biden’s plan. “So who is winning this debate?”
“Biden and President Obama said the same thing in 2008,” Payne replied. “By the way, $400,000 isn’t what it used to be. And I’ll give you a good example to put it against… The average existing home is worth $304,000. In November of 2008, it’s was worth $180,000, right?”
“At least adjust it for inflation and say no one under 800 grand,” he continued. “What they are saying is that we are going to raise taxes and that bar where we’re going to start is relatively low because for all of the things that they are promising, they are going to have to raise taxes.”
Payne added: “400,000, again, it’s a lot of money but by the same token, it’s going to hurt the progress that we’ve made and the progress most of us want to make.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
‘I’ve been kicking myself ever since’: 2016 Ohio Trump voter is working to oust the GOP in 2020
A Ohio woman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 says that she regretted it almost instantly -- and now she's running for office in the hopes of kicking the GOP out of power.
In an interview with Insider, Erin Rosiello, who is running for the Ohio House of Representatives as a Democrat, explains that she backed Trump in 2016 because America needed "somebody with a good business sense" instead of a "lifelong politician."
Once she saw how the president would behave after getting elected, however, she quickly changed her mind.
2020 Election
Time is running out for Republicans to finally stand against Trump’s malignant narcissism and sociopathy
Donald Trump’s narcissism and his sociopathy and his sadism have been dominant in his political life as president. It is this psychopathology that underlies his yearnings for power and control and greed. He has felt empowered and emboldened to push the limits on the guardrails of democracy. As Philip Rotner writes in his 2019 Bulwark piece, “Americans have spent generations during which the largest threats to our political system were external. Today, the threat is coming from inside the house.”
For four years Republican-elected officials have been complicit by allowing Trump to attack and diminish the Constitution, the rule of law, and our democracy. And they have permitted him to totally mishandle and botch the coronavirus pandemic. The truth is Trump could have been stopped in his tracks had Republicans had the spines and integrity to put country over their own political calculations. As Alex Shephard writes in 2019, Republicans’ silence has been “deafening.” Their silence has been condoning.
2020 Election
‘Poor muzzle control’: Fox Business host shames St. Louis couple into admitting they need gun training
A St. Louis couple who brandished weapons at protesters admitted on Wednesday that they need more firearms training due to "poor muzzle control."
Attorneys Mark and Patty McCloskey made the remarks on Fox Business after co-host Dagan McDowell grilled the couple over criticism from gun advocates. The couple appeared on the network after speaking to the Republican National Convention earlier in the week.
"Speaking to Second Amendment advocates and firearms instructors, they actually were concerned for you as you were seen flagging one another with your firearms and exhibiting poor muzzle control," McDowell explained. "They just want to make sure that you're getting firearms safety instruction."