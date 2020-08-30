GOP’s Ron Johnson refuses to condemn Kenosha shooter in manic interview with CNN’s Bash
In a highly contentious interview on CNN Sunday morning, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) repeatedly refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the Donald Trump fan accused of shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protestors early this week.
Speaking with “State of the Union” host Dana Bash, Johnson repeatedly spoke over her while manically spouting out prepared comments and ignoring her questions that led the CNN host to finally cut him off.
“The 17-year-old accused of committing those two murders was a Trump supporter,” Bash began only to have Johnson interrupt with “It is a tragedy.”
“Do you condemn –” she attempted as he spoke over her again and repeated, “It is a tragedy. ”
“Do you condemn it?” she persisted.
“t is a tragedy, it is a tragedy,” he replied.
“It is a tragedy –but do you condemn it?” Bash pressed.
“Listen, I don’t want to see any loss of life. It is a tragedy, and the way you prevent tragedies is you support –,” he attempted before Bash cut him off again.
“A tragedy could be a car accident –,” the CNN host explained only to have Johnson interupt once more.
“You allow for peaceful protesters, but you don’t allow — you don’t allow peaceful protests to turn into a siege,” he attempted. “Listen, I don’t want to see anybody lose their life. I don’t want to see the violence continue. I don’t want to see businesses burn down. I don’t want to see economic destruction. I condemn it all.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘His politics are appalling’: Mnuchin family disgusted by Steve’s fealty to Trump
In a deep dive into Steve Mnuchin's past -- and his present as Secretary of the Treasury -- family members expressed dismay and disgust over his relationship with Donald Trump, including Mnuchin's own father who teared up when asked about the path his son has taken.
According to the report from the New York Times, Mnuchin sought out a position in the Trump administration, personally lobbying the president by sharing his history in high finance that made him a wealthy man.
2020 Election
Joe Kennedy III challenges Ed Markey in 2020’s weirdest primary race
When Senate incumbents are challenged in a primary and lose, it is usually because they are enmeshed in a scandal.
Incumbency has numerous advantages: sitting senators have six years to build up a war chest, they have high name recognition, and they have experience running statewide campaigns. Plus, both parties actively discourage primary challenges.
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump pitched a rosy second term — and glossed over the reality for working women
Introducing her father on the final night of the Republican National Convention, Ivanka Trump presented Americans with a picture of a grandfather, a defender of working people and of women — an unconventional “people’s” president.
This story first appeared at The 19th.
It was a rousing message, delivered by one of the administration’s most effective surrogates — even if the positive portrait it painted was at odds with many of the president’s public actions.