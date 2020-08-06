Here’s the excuse the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre used for covering up his luxury yacht trips in the Bahamas

The New York State Attorney General Office’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association contains a number of allegations involving fraud and self-dealing at America’s largest gun rights group.

One such allegation involves NRA chief Wayne LaPierre’s frequent stays in the Bahamas on a luxury yacht owned by the principal stakeholder of several businesses that have done business with the group.

According to the AG’s office, LaPierre never once disclosed his stays on the yacht on the NRA Financial Disclosure Questionnaires, despite the fact that the questionnaire mandates that NRA officers reveal “any gift, gratuity, personal favor, or entertainment with either a retail price or fair market value in excess of $250 from any person or entity that has or is seeking to have a business relationship with, or received funds from, NRA.”

The lawsuit against the NRA says that the 108-foot yacht “is equipped with four staterooms, a 16-foot jet boat, and two jet skis,” and also features “a crew that includes a chef,” which means any stays on the yacht would certainly be valued at more than $250.

When asked why he failed to disclose these trips as required by law, LaPierre initially claimed that he needed to keep them a secret for security purposes.

However, the AG’s office says that “LaPierre acknowledged that the NRA questionnaires only go to the NRA Secretary,” but also insisted he “was concerned about everybody on security, everything leaks.”

He further testified that he only considered the yacht a “safe place to do business” and not a “gift.”