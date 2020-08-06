‘Thoughts and prayers’: ‘Pissed-off’ Parkland teens and others dance on NRA’s grave

New York’s attorney general took aggressive action to dissolve the National Rifle Association, and social media users danced on the once-powerful organization’s grave.

Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking the NRA’s dissolution and the removal of longtime chief Wayne LaPierre over fraud and corruption claims involving millions of dollars uncovered as part of an 18-month investigation.

Gun safety organization March For Our Lives, founded by survivors of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting in 2018, claimed credit for prompting the investigation that threatens to bring down the gun lobbying group.

I am so happy March For Our Lives filed a complaint with the New York Attorney General over a year and a half ago Over there mis use of funds as a non profit. Don’t ever underestimate the power of pissed off teenagers @NRA — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2020

If we weren’t in a global pandemic right now I would throw a massive party. so instead were throwing one at seven tonight via zoom #NRAisOverParty — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2020

Lawsuit against NRA by ⁦@NewYorkStateAG⁩ James seems like a classic public corruption scheme – allegations of travel, luxury goods, perks for friends and family. Cases like this are usually built on documents, which makes them, ahem, bullet-proof. https://t.co/tNvqFwwDk7 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 6, 2020

The NRA was among the most formidable forces in American politics. Now it’s facing dissolution. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) August 6, 2020

When my daughter Jaime was murdered on February 14th, 2018 I made it my mission to break the NRA. Thank you @NewYorkStateAG for this heroic action today. While to late for my family, the end of this organization will mean fewer victims of gun violence. https://t.co/WfFi5HryXF — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 6, 2020

Thoughts and prayers today to the @NRA, which is losing money and political power so quickly that soon there might not be anything left to dissolve. And they're as out of touch with voters as they are with NY law – come November, we’ll make sure they’re out of power, too. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 6, 2020

Goodness, the NRA's Wayne LaPierre used the NRA funds like a personal piggy bank. Who does he think he is? Donald Trump using the money his campaign got from poor people to prop up his struggling hotels and golf clubs? https://t.co/B94VY3EnBI — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 6, 2020

NRA members will be mad at the wrong ppl. Instead of the hate and vitriol the members should be filing a classaction suit against NRA. You and your ideology has been exploited for personal gain by ppl who said they were looking out for you, but really only themselves. #NRA — vince guglietti (@VGuglietti) August 6, 2020

Today we learn about Wayne LaPierre and the NRA. Last week it was Jerry Falwell, Jr. being photographed partying on his yacht. The whole movement is a con designed to extract wealth from gullible, working class white people. https://t.co/fC1rugQnQL — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 6, 2020

These wingnuts defending the NRA don’t seem to realize that its leaders haven’t been living large by skimming liberals’ hard-earned cash. Anyone can get ripped off, but it takes a special kind of stupid to turn around and defend the grifters who fleeced you. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) August 6, 2020

Will they scrub the old tweets or will they go the "Democrat witch hunt" route? pic.twitter.com/MNlts3JEd0 — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 6, 2020

The big twist in this NRA story is that, this time, Ollie North was the one trying to *stop* a crime involving arms and illicit finances. https://t.co/BIkO9RvBal pic.twitter.com/72T09ZJXFi — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 6, 2020

Fighting this suit could cost millions of dollars in legal fees. The reputational damage alone would sink most organizations. The NRA might not survive this. https://t.co/kkRNxhs5GB — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 6, 2020

I was a pallbearer at Drew’s funeral 6 days after Pulse. At the front of the church, I looked down at his casket & promised, “I will never stop fighting for a world you’d be proud of.” A world without the NRA. Thoughts & prayers to you. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 6, 2020

Horrible time for the NRA, first they close down schools and now this. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 6, 2020

Remember when lots of small children were killed in Newtown and the NRA said the answer is more guns? Arm teachers! I remember. Fuck the @NRA. I hope they die. — Touré (@Toure) August 6, 2020

Okay, maybe the NRA is filled with greed and corruption, but that's never distracted them from their primary mission: providing assault weapons for psychos who murder children. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 6, 2020

Turns out leaders of the #NRA were more interested in lining their own pockets while begging supporters for dollars in the name of the Second Amendment. All candidates of all parties who have accepted money from this tainted organization should return it to charity. — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) August 6, 2020

So, let me get this straight:@NRA leaders for decades enabled maniacs to buy unlimited automatic weapons so that they could kill many school kids, church/synagogue attendees, etc simultaneously. And they stole $64 million from their own corporate coffers. Impressive evil. pic.twitter.com/SH0YzvKk6U — Harvey G. Cohen (@CultrHack) August 6, 2020