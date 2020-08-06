Quantcast
‘Thoughts and prayers’: ‘Pissed-off’ Parkland teens and others dance on NRA’s grave

New York’s attorney general took aggressive action to dissolve the National Rifle Association, and social media users danced on the once-powerful organization’s grave.

Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking the NRA’s dissolution and the removal of longtime chief Wayne LaPierre over fraud and corruption claims involving millions of dollars uncovered as part of an 18-month investigation.

