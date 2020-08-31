Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I can’t use it?’ White cop suspended for repeatedly using racial slur

Published

43 mins ago

on

Sgt. Chad Walker (WACH)

A white  South Carolina police officer has been suspended after he was caught on video using a racial slur.

Columbia police Sgt. Chad Walker and several other officers were called to a bar allegedly violating the governor’s order limiting the sale of alcohol as part of coronavirus restrictions, and a Black patron there called Walker the slur, reported WACH-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black man allegedly used the slur against Walker after the officer told him to stop drinking his cocktail.

“Afterwards, as Walker and patrons were outside, there was a heated exchange between them, including Walker’s repeated use of a racial slur,” the department said in a statement. “The entire incident was captured on Walker’s body-worn camera and citizens’ cell phone video.”

A bystander’s video circulated online, showing Walker repeatedly using the slur as he argued with patrons at Bar None.

“You got mad at me because I told you you couldn’t drink your drink so you called me that word,” Walker says, as the Black man denies using the slur.

Walker insisted that he should be allowed to use the slur, which he suggested was synonymous with “ignorant,” if it had been used against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He can say it to me, but I can’t say it to him?” the officer asks, as onlooker say he cannot.

“You’re white,” someone tells the officer.

“Who cares what color I am!” Walker says. “He called me a word.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Grow up,” a man says. “You’re a cop.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official warns the president ‘will do anything to win’ as violence and COVID-19 leave America in chaos

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

In a deep dive into the obstacles faced in the November election by both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a former senior White House official who has watched how the president works behind the scenes warned there is little Trump won't do to remain in office.

According to the Associated Press report, officials in Trump's 2020 campaign "feared the worst" before the Republican National Convention and now, with little bump in the polls, are faced with turning around a campaign that has been struggling for months.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Peaceful means quiet’: Sheriff campaigning for Trump says social justice protests are ‘ruining America’

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

While campaigning for President Donald Trump on Monday, a Pennsylvania sheriff argued that protests against police violence are "ruining America."

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe made the remarks on behalf of the Trump campaign during a conference call with reporters.

"Let's be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters -- they are Joe Biden supporters," Slupe said, according to CNN correspondent D.J. Judd. "They are ruining America... they are not peaceful demonstrators... peaceful means quiet."

Slupe also asserted that all of the people protesting are "criminals."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ben Crump says ‘no calls’ from Trump after Kayleigh McEnany claims he’s ‘efforting outreach’ to Blake family

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday said that his office had received "no calls" from President Donald Trump's staff shortly after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to insist that the administration was "efforting outreach" to Jacob Blake's family.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Crump if he had been contacted prior to Trump's scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"My office has received no calls to set up any kind of meeting," Crump told Jackson. "I know when Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris wanted to make contact with the family, they simply called my office and we coordinated to meet."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image