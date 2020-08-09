Quantcast
‘Incompetent moron’ Chuck Todd ripped for letting Trump official claim Democrats want more COVID-19 deaths

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is under fire — once again — after letting Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro claim on NBC that Democrats want more Americans to die during the coronavirus pandemic to boost their chances at the polls in November.

Instead of pushing back the NBC host known for his lack of follow-up questions let the comment slide by responding, “I take your point.”

Todd’s failure to call out the Trump aide for what one Twitter commenter called a “disgusting” comment led to an avalanche of criticism for the MBC political director who recently saw his weekday show cut back to make room for more commentary by colleague Nicolle Wallace.

You can see some comments below:

