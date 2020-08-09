‘Incompetent moron’ Chuck Todd ripped for letting Trump official claim Democrats want more COVID-19 deaths

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is under fire — once again — after letting Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro claim on NBC that Democrats want more Americans to die during the coronavirus pandemic to boost their chances at the polls in November.

Instead of pushing back the NBC host known for his lack of follow-up questions let the comment slide by responding, “I take your point.”

Todd’s failure to call out the Trump aide for what one Twitter commenter called a “disgusting” comment led to an avalanche of criticism for the MBC political director who recently saw his weekday show cut back to make room for more commentary by colleague Nicolle Wallace.

You can see some comments below:

On MTP, Peter Navarro floats theory that Democrats are not passing a COVID deal because they want to hurt the economy in order to boost electoral chances. Chuck Todd responds: "I take your point." — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 9, 2020

Chuck Todd once again let's Peter Navarro spew bullshit all over his show, claiming that "the lord created executive orders". 👀 I wonder if Chuck is still surprised as to why he got demoted, losing his 5PM slot on MSNBC, so Nicolle Wallace could be extended to a 2 hour show.🤣 — Women SCARE Trump💪🤣🌈 (@Ky_Gill28) August 9, 2020

Why does Chuck Todd of Meet The Press allow Trump advisor Peter Navarro to deliver President Pendejos talking points uninterrupted for 15 minutes? — Art Navarro (@Angrybrownman21) August 9, 2020

He will be the demise if MTP. — lizabeth (@Elizabe79600734) August 9, 2020

I agree with you 100% on this, in my opinion Chuck Todd is becoming an incompetent moron too busy letting people like @PeterNavarro45 run his show instead of Chuck Todd taking charge of his own show and doing his damn job like you should be doing #MTP https://t.co/yD4mXpKtgo — WILLIAM M BAKSHI (@williambakshi14) August 9, 2020

Chuck Todd should have shutdown the campaign spiel for Peter Navarro. He allowed him to vomit stupidity for two minutes straight. — Johnny Gibson (@JJHORIZONS) August 9, 2020

Chuck Todd’s round table guest points out Peter Navarro lied about Nancy Pelosi’s support for a payroll tax cut. Chuck Todd excuses his failure to push back on the lie during his interview by saying it was only an hour show. This all happened in the same hour. I shit you not — Kanova (@kanova) August 9, 2020

Chuck Todd: I'm sorry I have to do this but I have to ask you a tough question. Peter Navarro: Okay. Chuck Todd: What's your favorite cereal? — Josh (@Venti__Poet) August 9, 2020

Chuck Todd is a national disgrace and should be booted the hell off Meet the Press. Tim Russert "a true legend" is rolling in his grave! What a pathetic interview as Peter Navarro lied his way all over Todd! He's a poor excuse for a journalist. — Grace (@graceirisheyes) August 9, 2020

ICYMI: Chuck Todd let Navarro lie to the people and said nothing. Chuck Todd should be demoted to Peacock — Jim Wilson (@JimWilson4Prez) August 9, 2020

Them: The Jonathan Swan interview will change how the trump administration is covered. (One week later) Chuck Todd: Welcome. Today Peter Navarro is gonna pee on me while lying to all of you. It’s gonna be fun! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 9, 2020

PETER NAVARRO: THE BLOOD OF THE INNOCENT AND DAMNED ALIKE SHALL FLOW IN TORRENTS THROUGH THE CURSED STREETS, A RIVER OF DECAY AND DEATH FROM WHICH THERE WILL BE NO ESCAPE, AND IN WHICH ALL WILL PERISH! CHUCK TODD: I take your point. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) August 9, 2020

Fuck Navarro and double fuck the ever-and-increasingly useless Chuck Todd. He parlayed a talent for talking about precinct-level numbers into a career in which his uninformed and lazy (and ever-so-conventional) wisdom was presented as deeply thought insight. He needs to go. https://t.co/TnHrUS39vJ — Thomas Levenson, Zṓiarchos (@TomLevenson) August 9, 2020

