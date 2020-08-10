‘Innocent bystander’ dies after being stabbed by Michigan state employee amid mask dispute

A Michigan man died from stab wounds suffered last month during a violent dispute over face coverings.
John Duncan III had remained in critical condition until his death Saturday, following an argument July 14 with a man who refused to wear a mask inside Quality Dairy in Lansing, reported the Lansing State Journal.
The 77-year-old Duncan was stabbed early that morning by 43-year-old Sean Ruis, of Grand Ledge, after an employee confronted him for refusing to follow a mandate imposed the day before by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requiring masks inside all businesses in the state.
ADVERTISEMENT
Michigan State Police initially reported that Duncan had confronted Ruis about the mandate, but company officials described the older man as an “innocent bystander” between the assailant and a store employee.
Ruis stabbed Duncan repeatedly in the neck and fled the store, and Eaton County sheriff’s deputy stopped him about a half hour later in Delta Township.
The assailant got out of his vehicle holding two knives and a screwdriver, according to body camera video, and the deputy shot him as he approached and attempted to grab her weapon.
Ruis, who worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation, later died during surgery for his gunshot wounds.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
History matters, especially when an unscrupulous president constantly seeks to revise and distort fundamental facts as events unfold. This week, a courageous law enforcement official stepped forward to correct the record at last, and under oath.
Over the past two years, as the Russia and Ukraine investigations unfolded, President Donald Trump has tried repeatedly to turn the expanding indictment of his own criminal misconduct into a case against his political adversaries. "Treason!" he tweets every few days, punctuating his outlandish claim that the investigations of sleazy and potentially unlawful behavior by him, members of his family, his campaign aides and his appointees represented a nefarious "deep state" conspiracy.
When President Donald Trump started doing the coronavirus task force press briefings again there were two major differences. First, the coronavirus task force wasn't present, but the second is that the president kept things short and left the room when he got frustrated.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Monday that President Donald Trump's executive actions are "a lot different" from executive actions taken by former President Barack Obama.
During her daily White House briefing, one reporter noted that Trump had taken executive actions on financial relief for COVID-19 despite his criticism of then-President Obama for taking executive actions prior to 2016.
"How are the president's actions this weekend any different from President Obama?" the reporter wondered.
"They are a lot different," McEnany replied. "When you consider the fact that President Barack Obama utilized executive orders to push forward policy that he denied that he had the right to push forward 23 times on DACA."