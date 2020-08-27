Quantcast
Internet grossed out as Rudy Giuliani wipes brow sweat on RNC companion

59 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani (screengrabs)

On Thursday, during the final evening of the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump’s associate Rudy Giuliani — who was sitting in attendance on the South Lawn — was caught on camera wiping sweat from his brow, and rubbing it on the woman sitting next to him.

The clip swiftly went viral, as the gathering had already drawn condemnation for packing people in closely and taking few safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

