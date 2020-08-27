Internet grossed out as Rudy Giuliani wipes brow sweat on RNC companion

On Thursday, during the final evening of the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump’s associate Rudy Giuliani — who was sitting in attendance on the South Lawn — was caught on camera wiping sweat from his brow, and rubbing it on the woman sitting next to him.

The clip swiftly went viral, as the gathering had already drawn condemnation for packing people in closely and taking few safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rudy caught wiping his head sweat on his convention speech companion in what can be described a s a potential Covid spreader event. https://t.co/OXGRmKAvB5 — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 28, 2020

Also, he just sweats a lot. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 28, 2020

😂 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 28, 2020