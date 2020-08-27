Internet grossed out as Rudy Giuliani wipes brow sweat on RNC companion
On Thursday, during the final evening of the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump’s associate Rudy Giuliani — who was sitting in attendance on the South Lawn — was caught on camera wiping sweat from his brow, and rubbing it on the woman sitting next to him.
🍿 🍿 🍿
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 28, 2020
The clip swiftly went viral, as the gathering had already drawn condemnation for packing people in closely and taking few safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rudy caught wiping his head sweat on his convention speech companion in what can be described a s a potential Covid spreader event. https://t.co/OXGRmKAvB5
— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 28, 2020
Also, he just sweats a lot.
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 28, 2020
😂
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 28, 2020