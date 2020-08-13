Quantcast
‘It’s all madness’: Trump administration showered tiny charter school with 37,500 masks as Americans struggled to obtain one

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump administration’s rollout of emergency medical equipment was so chaotic that one Florida charter school was deluged with tens of thousands of masks while hospitals went begging.

The administration ordered 650 million cloth masks as part of a $675 million program in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but a STAT review of those efforts found 37,500 masks were sent to that 140-student charter school.

“It was always going to look like madness, especially in the early days,” said Juliette Kayyem, assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration. “But given the price of this manufacturing and distribution plan … if you can’t find a method to the madness a few months later, it may mean it’s all madness. Where did those masks actually go?”

STAT reviewed an administration document that identified more than 60,000 recipients of the masks that were ordered from domestic underwear and apparel manufacturers and shipped to U.S. agencies, nonprofit organizations and private companies.

In addition to sending enough masks to outfit each student at a single charter school with 267 masks, the administration doled out tens of thousands of masks to one Fortune 500 pharmaceutical corporation before it stopped accepting new requests after six weeks due to overwhelming demand.

The document obtained by STAT was provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, which funded the program, and includes names of recipients and the number of masks provided to each, but detailed analysis was made difficult by data anomalies or incomplete information.

The HHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helped distribute the masks, declined requests for interviews, but an HHS person told STAT the masks were “vetted and prioritized as they came in,” with requests “from community, civic, and government organizations serving the populations at greatest risk and those with essential workers, such as critical infrastructure sectors pushed to the front of the line.”

Trump ally heading the USPS is threatening to ‘disenfranchise voters’: former top Postal Service official

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

A former top United States Postal Service official is warning that Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general who is also a Trump donor and ally, is implementing changes at the agency could "disenfranchise" voters, according to The Guardian.

"Amid reports of significant mail delays, Ronald Stroman, who stepped down earlier this year as the second in command at USPS, said he was concerned about the speed and timing of changes that appeared to be implemented after Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general, took office in June," The Guardian reports. "USPS faces a financial crisis and every postmaster general is interested in cost savings and efficiency, Stroman said, but the question was how to balance those changes with the public’s needs."

Trump’s staff keeps undercutting his comments about his payroll tax plot: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that everything will be fine with the removal of the payroll tax, which funds the Social Security trust fund, because he will just throw money in from the general fund. But according to Trump staff, he's confused.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that businesses aren't sure what to do because it would cause more difficulty on their side. The idea, however, isn't a law and it likely won't be enforced until Congress passes such a law, which isn't likely to happen since both sides oppose it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dares Trump to compare grades — and says the ‘loser has to fund the Post Office’

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

During an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, President Donald Trump took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying that she was a "poor student" at "I won't say where she went to school, it doesn't matter."

"This is not even a smart person," Trump added.

Ocasio-Cortez graduated cum laude from Boston University with a degree in political science and economics.

The attack had parallels to when Trump claimed in 2011, baselessly, that he had heard President Barack Obama had been a "terrible student" — even though Obama had run the Harvard Law Review.

