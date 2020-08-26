‘It’s only getting worse’: Ex-Ted Cruz spokeswoman issues dire warning about Trump’s threats to the election

A former spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday gave an alarming analysis of what is happening in the United States, especially in light of deadly clashes in Kenosha, Wisconsin that reportedly involved an armed vigilante shooting demonstrators.

In particular, Carpenter noted how the president potentially broke the law by using his pardon powers as part of a stunt at a political convention — and she said that it foreshadows how he will abuse his office even more to maintain power.

“Republicans like me, who just can’t stomach Donald Trump, have been increasingly worried how he will abuse his powers as president for personal and political gain throughout his candidacy,” she said. “And it’s only getting worse.”

She then contrasted Trump’s lawlessness with scenes of violent chaos in Kenosha.

“Just look at the set-up last night, and contrast that with the chaos in the streets happening right now, where people on both sides, the militias, the protesters feel like they have so much to lose that they are resorting to violence in the streets,” she said. “I mean, I am worried for our democracy… I feel that the alarm bells are ringing so loud and that it is only going to get more perilous as we get closer to the election.”

Watch the video below.