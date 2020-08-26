‘Republican Funeral Pyre’: Rick Wilson says the RNC is a show of ‘obedience and subservience’ to Trump
Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson writes in The Daily Beast that his one-time party’s convention this year has become nothing more than a “Republican funeral pyre.”
In his latest column, titled “Republican Funeral Pyre,” Wilson outlines how the GOP convention has become nothing more than a giant salve for President Donald Trump’s ego rather than a vehicle for a political party to advance its agenda.
“Finally, it was a not-so secret handoff, a transition to the new moment when the Party of Reagan and Lincoln finally degenerated into the Party of Trump, Tucker, and Hannity once and for all,” he writes. “RIP, GOP. All hail the Trump Party.”
Wilson then mocks other Republicans who are bowing before the Trump family in the hopes that it will one day pave their own way to the White House.
“I’ve written about this before, but the ironic futility of the Senate Ambition Caucus — Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and others all eager to win the White House — is that Donald Trump Jr. is the future of the Trump Party,” he writes. “No matter how low they bow, no matter how much they cover up for Donald Trump, in the end, they’ll never be made guys in the Trump Mob.”
The bottom line, says Wilson, is that the RNC has turned into nothing more than a ritual of “obedience and subservience” to the president.
2020 Election
How the heck did our politics get here? Historian Rick Perlstein has the answer in his fourth book, ‘Reaganland.’
CHICAGO — There is a historian who lives in Edgewater who is changing the way we think about American political history. Specifically, he’s been altering the way we think about the 60-year rise of the conservative right, from its floundering days of Barry Goldwater to the Reagan Revolution, depositing seeds that rose into a Trump. His name is Rick Perlstein and he’s become, as Slate put it, “the pre-eminent historian of modern conservatism.” Yet he was never an academic, and has never taught regularly. His research of choice is more likely to be a mountain of old newspapers than legislation, a... (more…)
2020 Election
Republicans tout Trump’s economic record despite COVID-19 setbacks
Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on the second day of their convention that Trump's leadership was crucial to revitalize the economy and preserve religious freedom.
Republicans sought to reshape the narrative on the economy, ignoring millions of jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost more than 177,000 Americans their lives.
An array of officials and everyday Americans cited Trump's efforts to loosen economic regulations, put "America First" in trade deals and support religious freedom as reasons to back him in the Nov. 3 election against Biden, Barack Obama's former vice president.
2020 Election
Hillary Clinton urges Biden not to concede in close election
Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, said Tuesday that this year's Democratic challenger Joe Biden should refuse to concede until all votes are counted in a tight and possibly drawn-out contest.
Clinton said that possible delays in tallying ballots -- with mail-in voting set to reach unprecedented levels -- mean Biden must hold back from accepting defeat initially.
"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out and, eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side," Clinton said in an interview with Showtime's "The Circus."