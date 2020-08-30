Quantcast
‘It’s you who have created the hate and the division’: Portland mayor unleashes on Donald Trump for MAGA creating violence

Published

1 min ago

on

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (Photo: Screen capture)

Another shooting during a political rally happened Saturday evening while President Donald Trump’s MAGA members flooded the streets of Portland, Oregon.

The area had already been cleared by police, the police chief reported during a press conference Sunday detailing the specifics about the event.

But it was Mayor Ted Wheeler who went after President Donald Trump.

He began by calling it a homicide and denouncing the violence in the city. He went on to ask that people seeking retribution stay out of Portland.

“One death is one death too many. Join me by denouncing all violence,” he said. “Yesterday’s event began with hundreds of cars filled with supporters of the president rallying and driving through downtown Portland. They were supported and energized by the president himself. President Trump, for four years, we have had to live with you and your racist attacks on Black people. We learned early about your sexist attitudes towards women. We’ve had to endure clips of you mocking a disabled man. We’ve had to listen to your anti-democratic attacks on journalists. We have read your tweets slamming private citizens to the point of receiving death threats, and we have listened to the attacks on immigrants. We have listened to you label Mexicans rapists. We’ve heard you say that John McCain wasn’t a hero because he was a prisoner of war, and now you’re attacking Democratic mayors and the very institutions of democracy that have served this nation well since its founding.”

He went on to ask Trump if he ever wonders why this is the first time in decades that Americans have seen this level of violence.

“It’s you who have created the hate and the division,” he said. “It’s you who have not found a way to say the names of Black people killed by police officers even as people in law enforcement have. It’s you who claimed that white issue supremacists are good people. Your campaign of fear is anti-democratic of anything you have done to create hate and vitriol in our country. You have tried to divide us more than any other figure in modern history. Now you want me to stop the violence ta you helped to create. What America needs is for you to be stopped so we can come back together as one America while recognizing that we must demand that all people, Black, brown, white, every color from every political persuasion pull together and hold all people accountable in stopping racism and violence. We together are peaceful again under new leadership that reflects who we really are. We the people of this great nation.”

“President Trump, you bring no peace. You bring no respect to our democracy,” he continued. “You, Mr. President, need to do your job as the leader of this nation. I, Mr. President, will do my job as the mayor of this city. We will both be held accountable as we should. I’m calling out every other elected official in Oregon to join me. Not only in defeating racism but helping me to stop the violence as we are and will continue to be held accountable by all of our residents.”

See the full video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Republican Steve Scalise caught doctoring video of a disabled man with ALS to attack Joe Biden

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the House Whip, was caught doctoring a video of a disabled man with Lou Gehrig's disease (or ALS) in an attack that seems purely an attempt at political exploitation.

Rebecca Cokley from the Campaign for American Progress (CAP) was the one who discovered the "deep fake" in which Scalise appeared to apply a computerized voice over what Ady Barkan actually said. Barkan is a progressive activist who led the "Fed Up" campaign and has become a courageous healthcare advocate.

"This is dangerous and not ok," tweeted Cokley, before admonishing the GOP for such a move.

2020 Election

Trump’s convention failed to hand him the big poll bounce he needs: CNN analyst

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump failed to get the big bounce he needed in the polls after the Republican National Convention, writes CNN election analyst Harry Enten, which is putting pressure on the sitting president's campaign to find a new path to victory.

The four evening's worth of proceedings televised on national TV that started with a widely mocked appearance by Trump advocate Kimberly Guilfoyle -- who is dating the president's son --  and ended with the president giving a rambling acceptance speech on the lawn at the White House. failed to move the needle in any appreciable way Enten suggested.

2020 Election

Donald Trump’s attacks on the US Post Office have blown up in his face in spectacular fashion: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump's attempts to curtail mail-in voting by having his Postmaster General interfere with U.S. Post Office operations is having the unintended effect of filling the coffers of Democratic candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, at least one hundred Democrats currently running for office have used the uproar over postal interruptions in their emails to supporters designed to rake in contributions -- and it is working.

“It’s huge—every single client has been trying to capitalize on it,” explained one Democratic strategist before adding, “It’s rare you get an issue where every candidate, whether they’re a Blue Dog or very liberal, is so aligned on this.”

