One shot dead as caravan of ‘concealed carry’ Trump supporters descend on Portland

Late Saturday night, armed Trump supporters descended on Portland to confront anti-racist protesters in an incident that resulted in at least one fatal shooting.

According to The Daily Beast:

Portland Police confirmed on Twitter that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. “On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 8:46p.m., Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” a statement says. “No suspect information is being released at his time.”

Police have also not confirmed if the shooter or victim were related to the protests, but multiple videos on social media suggest that they were.

The event, held as the city enters its third month of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, was ostensibly meant to counter the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that have been sweeping the nation and have at times been marred by violence. But the parade appeared to only fan the flames, just hours after the latest night of demonstrations in the city ended with a fire set outside a police union building and several arrests. By late Saturday, police made several more arrests as fights broke out between anti-racist protesters and members of the pro-Trump caravan. As tensions boiled over, the street became a crime scene after a man was shot. No details were immediately available on his condition.

Kevin Escobar, a counter-protester who witnessed the shooting, told The Daily Beast there was “a commotion in front of a car” before two shots rang out.