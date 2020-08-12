Quantcast
Connect with us

Kamala Harris is already being given the ‘birther’ treatment in viral Facebook posts

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was chosen by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate on Tuesday, is already being flooded with “birther” conspiracy theories similar to the ones used by President Donald Trump against former President Barack Obama.

FactCheck.org has taken stock of several Facebook posts being widely shared that falsely claim that Harris is not eligible to serve as president under the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If crazy Joe cannot serve his full term, Kamala cannot by constitutional law become President,” reads one post that started making the rounds even before Biden announced Harris as his selection. “She is an anchor baby, mother is from India, father is Jamaican, and neither were american citizens at time of her birth.”

Of course, thanks to the Constitution’s birthright citizenship clause, it doesn’t matter if Harris’s parents were citizens at the time of her birth. Once she was born in Oakland, we became an American citizen.

“To serve as president, one must be at least 35 years old, have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years, and be a ‘natural born Citizen’ (Article II, sec. 1 of the Constitution),” explains Josh Chafetz, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, in an email to FactCheck.

Chafetz also described the Facebook posts questioning Harris’s eligibility as “racist nonsense.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman pleads ignorance after he’s caught at QAnon-linked event

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) says that he was unaware that the "Save the Children" human trafficking rally he attended this weekend was backed by a supporter of the "QAnon" movement, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While the rally's affiliations were not made apparent in its advertising campaign, attendees sported memorabilia that signified their adherence to the conspiracy theory, which claims that there's a secret Trump-led operation to take down Hollywood and Washington elites involved in Satanic pedophile rings.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kellyanne Conway attacks Kamala Harris for upholding a law Trump also supports

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The Hatch Act is a federal law that bans certain federal government officials from engaging in political activities while in their role as executive branch employees.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is the poster child for breaking that federal law. Her violations have become so blatant that last year the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) recommended to President Donald Trump that Conway should be fired for violating that law. Trump refused, and Conway continues to ignore it, as she did just minutes ago.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Outright sabotage’: Here’s how Trump could hobble Biden’s administration — even if he accepts an election loss

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Even if President Donald Trump loses the election, and even if he willingly leaves the White House by Jan. 20, he and his staffers can undermine and impede Joe Biden's incoming administration.

The executive branch undergoes an overhaul each time a new president is elected, with more than 4,000 new political appointees entering government and hundreds more that require Senate confirmation, and outgoing administrations typically work to make that transition process as smooth as possible for their successors, according to Rebecca Friedman Lissner in The Atlantic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image