Liberty University may still owe Falwell $10.5 million despite his resignation over swinger scandal: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that even though Jerry Falwell, Jr. has resigned as president of Liberty University, the institution may still owe him up to $10.5 million, according to a person familiar with his employment contract.

“Mr. Falwell is due his $1.25 million salary for two years, followed by a lump-sum payment of about $8 million, because of a clause in his contract that allowed him to resign with full pay if his responsibilities were curtailed, which they were when he was put on an indefinite leave of absence two weeks ago, the person said,” reported Ian Lovett and Andrea Fuller. “Mr. Falwell has agreed to consult for the school during its transition to a new administration, the person added.”

“In an interview late Monday night, Mr. Falwell said he wouldn’t have to sue to get paid,” said the report. “‘I didn’t break any rules — I get my compensation,’ he said. He noted earlier Monday that some rules that apply to Liberty students, like a ban on alcohol, don’t apply to staff.”

Falwell resigned amid revelations that he and his wife had a salacious sexual arrangement with a pool boy. He initially denied reports he was resigning, but eventually caved and agreed to step down.


Ammon Bundy dragged out of Idaho capitol in handcuffs after arrest

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Boise reporter Ryan Suppe tweeted images of far-right activist Ammon Bundy being dragged out of the Idaho state capitol in handcuffs, after storming the building in protest of mask mandates.

Bundy and others still sitting in the Lincoln Auditorium. From what I can tell, Bundy hasn’t moved since the earlier hearing changed rooms and the auditorium cleared out. He told me, “I’m just gonna sit here.” #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/6sISy1kdxg

RNC speaker endorsed conspiracy theory alleging Jews are pursuing world domination: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Mary Ann Mendoza, a Trump adviser scheduled to speak on the second night of the Republican National Convention, tweeted out a thread by a pro-QAnon account positing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

"Mendoza, an 'angel mom,' is scheduled to speak Tuesday about her son’s 2014 death at the hands of a drunk driver who was in the country illegally," reported Will Sommer. "Her tweet on Tuesday linked to a lengthy thread from a QAnon conspiracy theorist that laid out a fevered, anti-Semitic view of the world. In its telling, the Rothschilds — a famous Jewish banking family from Germany — created a plot to terrorize non-Jewish 'goyim,' with purported details of their scheme that included plans to 'make the goyim destroy each other' and 'rob the goyim of their landed properties.'"

2020 Election

Special Counsel ripped for ‘standing by silently’ while the Trumps use White House for RNC Convention

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The leader of the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel was blasted on Tuesday for allowing first lady Melania Trump to use the White House Rose Garden for her Republican National Committee Convention speech.

"Imagine being the head of the [Office of the Special Counsel], which is responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, and standing by silently as the president and his staff abuse the people's government by using the White House to host a party's nominating convention," the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Schaub, posted on Twitter. "You'd go down in history as complicit."

