Mary Trump blasts ‘hateful’ Don Jr and ‘vicious’ Ivanka
In an interview with Politico published on Saturday, President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump offered her scathing take on the Republican National Convention.
“The most jarring thing initially was the recognition that the entire convention was a law-breaking enterprise. And people may say, ‘Oh, Hatch Act, not a big deal,’ but it is a big deal. He co-opted or the Republican National Committee co-opted the people’s house for their own political benefit,” said Mary. “Other than that, though, just as a through-line, the extent to which every, almost every single participant in this convention was willing to lie, and knew they were lying, and didn’t care that pretty much everything they said was a lie, was breathtaking.”
She had particular contempt for the president’s children.
Regarding Donald Trump, Jr., said Mary, “he rants, he’s hateful, and he hates all the right people, and, you know, he’ll literally say anything, at a high volume, to ramp them up.” And on first daughter Ivanka, “her pitch may be more effective because it’s quieter, it’s more moderated, while also being equally vicious and mendacious. I found her entire speech deeply disturbing, but there’s that aspect of it.”
Don Jr.’s speech was widely panned on social media, and his demeanor fueled speculation about whether he was on drugs. Ivanka’s speech, meanwhile, sought to humanize her father with questionable anecdotes.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Former Trump official hands Dems a roadmap to drive president ‘bonkers’ before the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former White House communication shop head Anthony Scaramucci told an "AM Joy" panel that he and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen have a knack for getting under the president's skin in such a way that takes him off message and can help cripple his campaign.
Speaking with host Zerlina Maxwell, Scaramucci was asked about the president's speech at the recently completed Republican National Convention and if his words are reflective of the way he thinks.
"The Republican convention was a trip because, you know, we know what's happening in the world and yet that's not what we saw this week at the convention," Maxwell began. "In terms of why that was the message, does Donald Trump really believe that he's doing a great job on COVID-19, even though there are 180,000 people dead? Does he not care that those people are dead? What's your take on why the message needed to be so positive in terms of what it said about his performance as president."
2020 Election
Mary Trump blasts ‘hateful’ Don Jr and ‘vicious’ Ivanka
In an interview with Politico published on Saturday, President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump offered her scathing take on the Republican National Convention.
"The most jarring thing initially was the recognition that the entire convention was a law-breaking enterprise. And people may say, ‘Oh, Hatch Act, not a big deal,’ but it is a big deal. He co-opted or the Republican National Committee co-opted the people’s house for their own political benefit," said Mary. "Other than that, though, just as a through-line, the extent to which every, almost every single participant in this convention was willing to lie, and knew they were lying, and didn’t care that pretty much everything they said was a lie, was breathtaking."
2020 Election
Pence in Michigan: ‘We’re opening up America again’
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd of about 400 people in Traverse City Friday night that the country needs President Donald Trump to lead its economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.In the first major campaign stop in Michigan since the Republican and Democratic national conventions ended, Pence said America’s economic recovery and “law and order” are on the ballot Nov. 3.“We’re slowing the spread,” Pence said of the coronavirus. “We’re protecting the vulnerable. We’re saving lives. And we’re opening up America again. And we’re opening up America’s schools aga... (more…)