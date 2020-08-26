Melania’s attempt to soften ‘abusive’ Trump’s image will flop: Ex-White House official

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday predicted that first lady Melania Trump’s efforts to soften her husband’s image at the Republican National Convention would flop the minute the president starts tweeting again.
In analyzing the first lady’s speech, Scaramucci said she deserved praise for showing empathy toward the families of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus and towards protesters who are demonstrating against police brutality.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, he said this only served to show Trump’s lack of empathy.
“She has at least reached out to those families — the president is not capable of doing that,” he said. “So it spoke very well of the first lady, but will do nothing to soften his image, because he’ll just return to his normal personality track, which is this abusive, intimidating figure that can’t manage things.”
Scaramucci also said that while the president may get a temporary bounce from the convention, it will do nothing to change the reality on the ground.
“He’s obliterated the economy,” Scaramucci said. “You’ve got 180,000 people dead… it will likely be 250,000 by election day.”
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday predicted that first lady Melania Trump's efforts to soften her husband's image at the Republican National Convention would flop the minute the president starts tweeting again.
In analyzing the first lady's speech, Scaramucci said she deserved praise for showing empathy toward the families of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus and towards protesters who are demonstrating against police brutality.
Melania Trump praised her husband and his coronavirus response during her speech at the Republican National Convention, but her privately recorded comments could upend his re-election campaign.
A forthcoming tell-all book by the first lady's former friend and aide reportedly contains taped conversations of her complaining about the president and his children, but she could potentially rock the election with comments about her husband's infidelities, according to The Daily Beast's Margaret Carlson.
The president of the United States is relentlessly threatening the right of citizens to exercise their right to vote. He is also saying that he might not leave office if he loses the election, and that the election is "rigged" — unless he wins. He also spends most of his days watching television, raging, fulminating, lying, demanding loyalty of those around him, demeaning his political opponents and trading in conspiracy theories, while creating chaos instead of a plan to address a pandemic that could take 300,000 American lives by the end of the year.