Michael Cohen’s book will expose multiple documented incidents of ‘Trump criminality’: ex-White House official
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Whole House Communications shop head Anthony Scaramucci gave another preview of former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s upcoming tell-all book, saying it will expose the “repetitiveness” of the president’s criminality — and that the jailed attorney has documents to back up his claims.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Scaramucci was asked what other details he could divulge from the book that is scheduled to be released before the election.
Saying the book will expose “rank criminality,” the former aide to the president continued. “Steep, steep immorality backed up by evidence. It is not like Michael is going to say this and the White House is going to discredit him and ‘say he has a problem in the court system and he went to prison.'”
“He is going to back it up with documentary evidence to show the level of illegality, the repetitiveness of the illegality, and I tweeted out earlier this morning that the betrayal to the country is astonishing,” he continued. “So that information originally, unfortunately, he’s done a very good job of over the last three years of capping that information. We are getting to his re-election and all of this information is going to be coming out and Michael’s book will be a very big cornerstone of that.”
“Can I say something?” he added. “If it’s a bunch of lies that he shows up with the documentary evidence that he literally just shows the paperwork behind that, just curious what the White House will say to that.”
Watch below:
Donald Trump and America’s sad, failed model of masculinity
There are moments when merely following the news replicates how it must feel to enter a portal into a surreal realm of hallucination, where dropping acid is an act of redundancy and Lewis Carroll reads like the newspaper. Take the following sentences from a professional journalist in a serious publication, Vox, on the unique resistance many American men have against wearing face coverings in public during a pandemic involving an airborne virus:
It would seem that the obvious way to get more men to wear masks would be to make the manliest version of a mask possible. Maybe put guns on it, or a football team, or make a mask that makes men feel like a super-soldier spliced from Rambo and Captain America.
Trump defender shut down with daily death toll numbers after trying to downplay the COVID-19 crisis
On CNN Saturday, Republican strategist Brian Robinson attempt to downplay the human cost of the coronavirus came to an abrupt end when "New Day" host Victor Blackwell forcefully pointed out to him that 1,000 Americans are dying every day during the still-raging pandemic.
With liberal commentator Maria Cardona also sitting on the panel, Robinson launched into a full-throated defense of Donald Trump's administration saying most American's don't know anyone who has been infected by COVID-19.
That drew a quick and skeptical response from host Blackwell.
"If you look at the states that reopened earlier than Democratic states did, you will see their economies bounced back a little faster than ones that held off on reopening their economy," Robinson said before describing businesses closing. "We've got to keep our economy going and I think most Republicans also see that the people that they know who had COVID had mild symptoms, many were asymptomatic, that this isn't the nightmare --."
Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report
According to an analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and that he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden's widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.
ASs Reston notes, that president's plan to paint Biden as "Sleepy Joe" not up to the task of being president "backfired" in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board -- including Fox News personalities.