Michelle Obama gave ‘elegant but epic shade’ during ‘absolutely riveting’ DNC Convention speech: MSNBC panel
Michelle Obama gave a widely praised address to the Democratic National Committee Convention on Monday night.
Following her speech, MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid were all impressed by the address.
“I would just like to see that Michelle Obama speech all over again,” Maddow said. “She is absolutely riveting, as is this format in some ways.”
“She delivered epic shade. ‘It is what it is’ was the line that Donald Trump had about deaths, and every single death, every single American life lost in this pandemic is the destruction of an entire family unit, of a universe, of a community, of a school if it was a teacher, of a hospital if it was a doctor.”
“So for her to throw that back at him was elegant, but epic shade,” Wallace said.
Joy Reid said, “she made the loving case for change.”
Michelle Obama praised for ‘stirring’ convention speech: ‘Just knocked it out of the park’
Michelle Obama received widespread praise for her address to the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention, which is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is some of what people were saying about her speech:
Friend of mine just texted, ‘If such a thing is possible, Michelle could have just won this election for Biden.”
She is goooooood. Maybe they should have given her a slot on the last night?#DemConvention
Michelle Obama issues a new definition of ‘going high’ in epic Trump take-down for the ages
Former first lady Michelle Obama gave a powerful takedown of the Trump administration during her prime-time address on the first night of the Democratic National Committee Convention.
"The job is hard," Obama explained. "You can't fake your way through this job."
She explained the awful example adults are setting in Trump's America, noting many of the troubling events of 2020, from adults who won't wear masks to the gassing of peaceful protesters.
She addressed her famous line, "When they go low, we go high."
She said she's often asked if that's good advice.
"Going high is the only thing that works," she argued. "Going high means taking the harder path."
‘This is not normal’: Bernie Sanders rails against Trump’s authoritarianism at 2020 Dem convention
Former 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders thanked his supporters for backing him during the primaries, but urged them to join with him in voting for former Vice President Joe Biden.
"If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy," the Vermont independent warned. "We need an unprecedented response, a movement like never before."
"Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country," he warned.
"Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs," Sanders said.
Sanders noted that he disagrees with Biden on health care, but urged supporters of Medicare for All to back the Democrat in November.