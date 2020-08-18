Michelle Obama’s speech ‘stung’ Trump — that’s why he lashed out with ‘nonsensical’ tweets: CNN panel

Reporter John Harwood then chimed in to say that Trump was clearly rattled by the former first lady because his counter-attacks were rambling and scattershot.
“She was so effective and personal in detailing the personal qualities that are absent in Donald Trump that have manifested themselves in the coronavirus crisis,” he explained. “And as a matter of fact, in the response that the president has done on Twitter this morning, most of which is a series of tweets that are nonsensical, he underscored that critique.”
Harwood noted how Trump seemed focused on touting the stock market, whereas Obama talked about the human toll the pandemic has had on ordinary Americans.
“So Donald Trump, he did respond, but he didn’t particularly help himself with that set of responses this morning,” Harwood commented.
"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski lambasted White House senior advisor Jared Kushner on Tuesday morning for boasting on CNN on Monday that the Donald Trump administration has the coronavirus pandemic well in hand and things are looking up.
Contrasting a clip from the Democratic National Convention where Kristin Urquiza told a national audience, “I’m one of the many who has lost a loved one to COVID. My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn’t … My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” with a clip of Kushner speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, the MSNBC host could barely contain her disgust.
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast profiled former Special Forces troops who are gravitating towards the QAnon conspiracy theory movement — and the danger it poses.
"The larger online conspiracy community is sprawling—the top QAnon groups on Facebook, alone, count more than 3 million combined members, according to an internal Facebook investigation, NBC News reported last week," wrote Kelly Weill. "These theories sometimes overlap in membership, and encompass millions of other people, spanning a range of false claims like that vaccines cause autism to the idea that the world is flat. In a group that large, some will almost inevitably be military or veterans. But QAnon and related conspiracy theories like Pizzagate (both of which baselessly accuse Democrats of child abuse) seem to have an unusually high incidence among ex-SEALs. And some retired SEALs have been vocal in more explicit support for QAnon in particular, even if they have not been tied to the scene of alleged protest-related violence."
Miles Taylor, who formerly served as the Department of Homeland Security's chief of staff under President Donald Trump, made waves this week when he said that the president was a danger to national security and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Trump on Tuesday responded by attacking Taylor as yet another "disgruntled" former appointee who is trying to make quick money by publicly breaking with the president.