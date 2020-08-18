Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after her DNC speech earns rave reviews

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at former first lady Michelle Obama, whose speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention is earning rave reviews.

“Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement. My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

Obama on Monday delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump’s leadership during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as she said that the president was “clearly in over his head.”

“More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless,” she said. “Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely.”