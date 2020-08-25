Morning Joe left speechless by ‘cranks and misfits’ on parade during RNC’s first night
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was gobsmacked by the parade of “cranks and misfits” on display during the Republican National Convention’s first night of programming.
The “Morning Joe” host opened Tuesday’s broadcast with a comparison between an over-the-top speech from Kimberly Guilfoyle — a former Fox News broadcaster and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend — and a similar speech given by “The Office” character Dwight Schrute.
“Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020 Republican National Convention, wow,” Scarborough began. “Good morning, it’s — I just — you know, I just don’t know where to go with what we all saw yesterday and what we saw last night. I was thinking back, people deeply offended in 1992 by Pat Buchanan’s speech and, I mean, let me tell you something, that was [Winston] Churchill in the House of Commons in 1940 compared to everything we saw last night — a bizarre collection of alternative facts and alternative realities told by cranks and misfits that would never be allowed inside any convention before this.”
“The couple that carried guns outside their house and pointing at Black Lives Matter protesters saying Joe Biden wants to abolish the suburbs,” he continued. “You go down the whole list and, of course, Donald Trump — even had Donald Trump yesterday, even with his people begging him, stay on message, try to paint Joe Biden as a left-winger. Instead, he repeated his lie that Barack Obama spied on his campaign in 2016, something that has been disproven time and time again, and his own aides were so discouraged that he did it because he can’t stay on script.”
“But, you know, you had Don Jr. saying that the choice was between — this is very funny, actually — church, work and school, or rioting, looting and vandalism,’ Scarborough added. “Yes, Don Jr. and Donald Trump is the paragon of church, work and school. You just go down the list. Even Nikki Haley, whatever she wants, I hope it’s worth it for her.”
Mike Pompeo’s Middle East trip: diplomacy or show for US voters?
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was accused Monday of using US foreign policy to support President Donald Trump's reelection bid after embarking on a trip to the Middle East, where he plans to remotely deliver an address to the Republican National Convention.
Pompeo suddenly flew out for a six-day trip to Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan on Sunday, with the precise itinerary still uncertain, the reason for the urgency unclear and only one reporter in tow, when normally there are several.
"The US commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership," the State Department said, announcing the trip.
Trump mulls skirting regulatory procedures in order to rush coronavirus vaccine by election: report
President Donald Trump has mulled skirting regulatory procedures in order to fast-track the authorization of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day, according to The Financial Times.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Trump’s plans to steal the election go well beyond the mail
Donald Trump is interfering with the U.S. Postal Service, in an apparent attempt to steal the 2020 election. He has repeatedly and publicly confessed to this scheme. For example, Trump has said that the post office must be denied additional funding because it would help facilitate mail-in voting — which he has previously said would hurt his chances of re-election chances. Trump has also said that mail-in voting is fraudulent and must be stopped. (There is virtually no evidence of such fraud.) He has also said that mail-in ballots may not be counted for "months or years" — a gesture toward his evident desire to remain president indefinitely.This article first appeared in Salon