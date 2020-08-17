Morning Joe ridicules Susan Collins after Trump makes her look like a fool again

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — along with several other GOP lawmakers — was raked over the coals by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough on Monday morning for their part in leaving Donald Trump in office which has now led to him trying to steal the November election by trying to cripple the Post Office.

Using the president’s own words last Friday that he was withholding funds from the USPS in order to disrupt mail-in voting, the MSNBC host reminded the Maine Republican of her comments after the president’s Senate impeachment trial that he had “learned his lesson.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me give you a quote that every American needs to hear and Postmaster General [Louis] DeJoy needs to hear because he’s part of a conspiracy to disenfranchise millions of voters,” Scarborough began. “I don’t know how that feels for him and the board members whose pictures we will be putting up the next several weeks, I don’t know how that feels for him two or three months before an election. I can tell you, it’s going to sting in the years that follow the elections. I know he’s [DeJoy] got this 15,000 square foot house that he calls the castle, can’t hide in it. you can’t hide from history. When the guy you’re working for, who wants you to disenfranchise millions of voters and Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn what people think of him, but you probably do, your wife probably does, she served honorably under George W. Bush.”

“Here’s Donald Trump’s quote, Mr. DeJoy, and Senators Ben Sasse, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, Cory Gardner, Susan Collins,” he continued. “I know this is really going to make you sad, Susan Collins. I wonder if Donald Trump learned — Susan, do you think he learned his lesson, right? You think Donald Trump learned his lesson? Let me read you this quote, Susan and you tell me whether you think Donald Trump learned his lesson. ‘If we don’t make a deal,’ Donald Trump said, “That means they don’t get the money.’ That is what Donald Trump said. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting — so sayeth Donald Trump.”

Watch below: