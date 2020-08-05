Quantcast
New York prosecutors issue ‘wide-ranging subpoena’ for Trump’s financial documents to Deutsche Bank

5 mins ago

New York prosecutors are showing they’re serious about the look into President Donald Trump’s finances out of concern for fraud.

The New York Times reported Wednesday afternoon that this is part of the year-long legal battle between Trump and the Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance.

A subpoena was previously issued for Trump’s tax returns last year, but Trump fought it all the way to the Supreme Court, where he was told to comply with subpoenas and hand over the documents.

The subpoena was “more wide-ranging than previously known,” said the Times, noting that it requested financial documents dating back to the 1990s.

“In a court filing this week, prosecutors with the district attorney’s office cited ‘public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization’ and suggested that they were also investigating possible crimes involving bank and insurance fraud,” said the report.

“Because of its longstanding and multifaceted relationship with Mr. Trump, Deutsche Bank has been a frequent target of regulators and lawmakers digging into the president’s opaque finances,” the Times explained. “But the subpoena from the office of the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., appears to be the first instance of a criminal inquiry involving Mr. Trump and his dealings with the German bank, which lent him and his company more than $2 billion over the past two decades.”

It was announced earlier this week that Trump’s personal banker is also under investigation.

Read the full report at the New York Times.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
