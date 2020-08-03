Trump’s personal banker under investigation by Deutsche Bank for Kushner real estate deal: report

On Monday, the Huffington Post reported that the banker who oversees transactions by President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is now under investigation by Deutsche Bank.

“Deutsche Bank has begun an investigation into the longtime personal banker of Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for her purchase of a New York condo from a company partly owned by Kushner, according to two news reports,” reported Mary Papenfuss. “The connection emerged in personal financial disclosures filed recently by Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump, who hold jobs as White House senior advisers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Banker Rosemary Vrablic and two colleagues purchased an apartment on Park Avenue in Manhattan for about $1.5 million in 2013 from Bergel 715 Associates, The New York Times first reported Sunday. It was sold two years later for $1.85 million,” continued the report. “The first daughter and Kushner received $1 million to $5 million from Bergel 715 in 2019, according to the couple’s required financial disclosures, which they filed Friday. It was the first time Bergel had appeared in their filings.”

Deutsche Bank has come under scrutiny for its relationship with Trump, who has turned to the institution for credit when other lenders would not do business with him. When Geoffrey Berman, the Southern District of New York prosecutor involved in investigating Deutsche Bank, was forced out by Attorney General William Barr, the administration initially planned to replace him with Jay Clayton, who defended Deutsche Bank from allegations they were facilitating Russian money laundering.