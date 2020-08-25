‘No humanity’: Former Trump staffer claims president wanted to torture or ‘maim’ migrants

A former Department of Homeland Security staffer revealed some of President Donald Trump’s horrific behavior that caused him to flee the administration.
Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff, told The Daily Beast’s Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast what he saw from the easily angered and constantly distracted president during White House meetings.
Trump proposed “sickening” medieval punishments “to pierce the flesh” of migrants who cross the border, rip immigrant families apart, “maim” or gas them, Taylor told the website’s New Abnormal podcast.
“This was a man with no humanity whatsoever,” Taylor said. “He says, we got to do this, this, this, and this, all of which are probably impossible, illegal unethical.”
Still, Taylor said he dutifully took notes of the president’s cruel and volatile suggestions.
“He looks over me and he goes, ‘You f*cking taking notes?’” Taylor said.
Even when he wasn’t proposing torture or worse, the president couldn’t go through a meeting “without him doing 20 tangents, becoming irascible, turning red in the face, demanding a Diet Coke, spewing spit,” Taylor said. “Literally out of godd*mn nowhere, he’d be like, ‘You know, who’s just my favorite guy? The MyPillow guy. Do any of you have those pillows?’”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.