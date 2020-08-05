Noted author accuses Jared Kushner of ‘planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night’ with Barr’s blessing
A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a “Religious Right Defector” has issued a warning about the 2020 election that’s getting noticed.
Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970’s. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.
This week he’s speaking out about what he says is the White House’s plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.
In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.
“Insider says Kushner is now in charge of planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night, urging Republican state legislatures to ‘send competing slates of electors,’ and then seeking a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor,” Schaeffer said Tuesday, adding that “Barr is said to support this.”
To be clear, Schaeffer offers little substance and cites only one unnamed source.
On Wednesday, he added this:
Hillary Clinton has heard the same Republican insiders’ claims of a conspiracy Kushner is hatching I have: She warns ‘sabotaging’ the USPS to make mail-in voting more difficult could be Trump’s strategy for reelection.
His warning might have sounded far-fetched in earlier times, but now, many are taking notice.
