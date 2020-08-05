‘Now that’s law and order’: Trump ridiculed after campaign gets blocked for fake news about COVID-19

President Donald Trump was ridiculed for being slapped with Twitter restrictions on Wednesday.

The president’s campaign tweeted out his video appearing on “Fox & Friends” in which he claims that children can’t get the coronavirus, or if they do, it isn’t that bad. Not only is the comment a lie, but it’s also a dangerous one that is so bad that Facebook removed Trump’s video and Twitter demanded the campaign delete the video or it would remain in “Twitter jail,” suspended from tweeting.

Trump reposted the video to his personal account, and the video appears to still be online. Social media sites have come under fire from users as Trump is allowed to lie about key facts of the virus, endangering lives.

It was a point of news that many flocked to Twitter to mock the president and his campaign, which was, until recently, being run by his social media staffer.

See the tweets below:

Trump got suspended from Twitter…..

Now that's LAW AND ORDER ! — Braulio Mata (@Leo67681016) August 6, 2020

@KamalaHarris was right to push for Trump to be banned from twitter during a debate. Trump's current mini-ban should be made permanent. https://t.co/iL7d2FjDmA — Ric Caric (@riccaric) August 6, 2020

FINALLY! Twitter has banned Trump over coronavirus misinformation. Now please ⁦@Twitter⁩, give us a way to report accounts for coronavirus misinformation too. https://t.co/pTvRubBYJp — Amir Attaran (@profamirattaran) August 6, 2020

Did his account get banned? Telling people kids cant get the corona. Trump is full of shit#ConsequencesForTrump — ZebraPants (@ZebraPants3) August 6, 2020

So now if Trump himself tweeted or RTs himself saying children are “almost immune” to coronavirus Twitter will have to ban him, since they banned his campaign for doing it. How many of you think this will happen? — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) August 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump lmfao the liar in the WH has been banned again. Great job Twitter time to permanently ban Trump — BR82nd (@Robert82nd) August 6, 2020

The Trump Twitter Team should be banned indefinitely until they issue an apology and promising no more anti-science conspiracies or attacking those in the medical community

Doctor Fauci's family been receiving death threats#TrumpIsNotWell #ConsequencesForTrump#TimeoutForTrump — Marshmallow Law 🐒🔧🏛️ (@Finkelmeister) August 6, 2020

The president of the United States of America got banned on Twitter for speading lies about the global pandemic. Let that sink in. And to think, people will actually cast votes for trump on November 3rd. — kendall meade (@MeadeKendall) August 6, 2020

I have a feeling that Trump's meeting with Jack Twitter involved some quid pro quo. If I tweeted the shit Trump does I'd be banned in a microsecond. https://t.co/iMbm0ue35r — Z (@zfellows74) August 6, 2020

Many more people would be alive had Trump been banned from social media. — koko (@BluSkies9) August 6, 2020

Trumps banned. Good keep him that way — Anthony (@NatsFanAnt) August 6, 2020

lmao twitter banned Donald Trump from tweeting. Maybe he shouldn't tweet such hot garbage all the time! Sad! #twitter #MAGA — David wants to meet Taylor (@TayTayJDevlin) August 6, 2020

I was bracing for tweetstorm when Trump was suddenly suspended for false and dangerous statements regarding childrens' "immunity" to Covid-19. Without a tweet valve, what will he do? — Dar Dronet Resists (@DronetDr) August 6, 2020

Sorry…I am still giggling about Trump getting suspended for spreading false COVID information. I can't wait to see what shitstorm comes next. This might be more amusing than KHive vs. BidenCo. — 💥Fuck The Corporations💥 (@Martini_Patrick) August 6, 2020

What is Trumps campaign going to do ??? 1st FB adds disclaimer about false information, now Twitter suspended them. How about stop lying Constantly! — windsorjlj (@windsorjlj) August 6, 2020

Thank you Twitter! But honestly, Trumps twitter account should be permently suspended because he lies about almost everything. Can’t wait to see his reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/9nBRq9kwD7 — Eric Alexander (@Ericslosingit) August 6, 2020

