Obama said something at the DNC that ‘gets under Trump’s skin more than anything else’: NYT’s Haberman

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Thursday said that former President Barack Obama said something during his speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention that was seemingly tailor-made to enrage President Donald Trump.

Specifically, Haberman zeroed in on Obama’s assertion that Trump has proven repeatedly that he is not equipped to handle the job of the presidency.

“He said, and Michelle Obama had said two nights earlier, this is a person who’s just essentially fake, who’s not up for the job,” she said. “And that gets under President Trump’s skin more than almost anything you could say about him.”

She then predicted that this would send Trump into a rage for at least the next 48 hours.

“So I think what he’s going to do is swing wildly at it for the next couple of days,” she said. “Whether that carries over into his [planned Thursday night speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania] remains to be seen.”

Haberman also said that these attacks on Trump’s erratic behavior over the last four years could prove more effective than they were in 2016 because now many people who reluctantly voted for him will see there’s no chance that he grows into the job.

