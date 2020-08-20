Obama said something at the DNC that ‘gets under Trump’s skin more than anything else’: NYT’s Haberman

Specifically, Haberman zeroed in on Obama’s assertion that Trump has proven repeatedly that he is not equipped to handle the job of the presidency.
ADVERTISEMENT
“He said, and Michelle Obama had said two nights earlier, this is a person who’s just essentially fake, who’s not up for the job,” she said. “And that gets under President Trump’s skin more than almost anything you could say about him.”
She then predicted that this would send Trump into a rage for at least the next 48 hours.
“So I think what he’s going to do is swing wildly at it for the next couple of days,” she said. “Whether that carries over into his [planned Thursday night speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania] remains to be seen.”
Haberman also said that these attacks on Trump’s erratic behavior over the last four years could prove more effective than they were in 2016 because now many people who reluctantly voted for him will see there’s no chance that he grows into the job.
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
According to a report from Politico's Melanie Zanona, GOP activists and consultants are growing worried that the emerging leaders of the Republican Party, should Donald Trump be defeated in November, will be hardcore Trumpists who will turn off voters even more and keep the party in the minority for the foreseeable future.
With polling showing Donald Trump's chances of remaining in the Oval Office diminishing, conservatives are looking at the what appears to be another "blue wave" election like 2018, that could see the Senate change hands along with the White House.
In his most recent press conference, President Donald Trump was given the explicit opportunity to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory, and refused. Even after being told by a reporter that QAnon supporters believe he is undertaking a secret operation to save the world from a ring of Satanic flesh-eating pedophiles, Trump said, "Is that supposed to be a bad thing? … If I can save the world from problems, I’ll do it."
On Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) sharply pushed back, warning that Trump's wink to conspiracy theorists is recklessly irresponsible — and could spell electoral doom for the Republican Party.
Former Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon has been charged with criminal fraud for his role in a crowd-funded campaign to build President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.