Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for his ‘rebuttal’ — after Obama ‘threw the shade of a mighty oak’

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image. Photo of Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore and White House photo of Barack Obama by Pete Souza.

Former President Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump during his Wednesday night address to the nation at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Obama was speaking, Trump lashed out on Twitter, in all caps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was harshly criticized for his tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for his ‘rebuttal’ after Obama ‘threw the shade of a mighty oak’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump during his Wednesday night address to the nation at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

Former Pres. Obama on Pres. Trump:

"He's shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends ... Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job, because he can't." pic.twitter.com/XaXfaj9jcH

— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for his ‘rebuttal’ — after Obama ‘threw the shade of a mighty oak’

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

The leader of the free world threw a tantrum on Twitter in all capital letters as his immediate predecessor blasted him in a primetime address to the nation.

“I did hope that Donald Trump would show some interest in taking the job seriously," Barack Obama said. "For close to 4 years he has shown no interest in putting in the work. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe. 170k Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone."

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Veep star Julia Louis-Drefus praises future Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of fictional politician Selina Meyer on the hit HBO series Veep.

The actress, who has won more Emmy and Screen Actor Guild Awards than any other performer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on the night she will officially accept the Democratic National Committee's nomination as the vice presidential nominee.

Only 76 days until we can call these two Mr. President and Madam Vice President ❤️#MVP #demconvention pic.twitter.com/tS8UuWX5kg

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image