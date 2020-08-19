Trump ridiculed for his ‘rebuttal’ — after Obama ‘threw the shade of a mighty oak’

Former President Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump during his Wednesday night address to the nation at the Democratic National Committee Convention.

Former Pres. Obama on Pres. Trump: "He's shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends … Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job, because he can't." pic.twitter.com/XaXfaj9jcH — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2020

Obama just delivered an historic and terrifying speech about the stakes in 2020 for American democracy. He waited four years—then threw the shade of a mighty oak. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) August 20, 2020

As Obama was speaking, Trump lashed out on Twitter, in all caps.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Trump was harshly criticized for his tweet:

President Obama is OBLITERATING you, and doing so eloquently and with class, you classless buffoon. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2020

triggered much, president snowflake — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 20, 2020

What is it with you and lying about gossip? Do your job. People are dying. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 20, 2020

All caps! Someone just threw a Diet Coke at his painting of Andrew Jackson. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 20, 2020

What a stupid, idiotic question. President Obama held off on endorsing Joe Biden until the Democratic primary was settled because he didn't want to be seen as using his immense sway & important voice in favoring one Democratic candidate over another. — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) August 20, 2020

hahahahaha! Rough night, bruh — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 20, 2020

Hoppin’ mad. Well, if Trump could hop… — Dennis MASK’T Herring (@dcherring) August 20, 2020

You’re losing it and it’s beautiful to see. #TrumpIsNotWell — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) August 20, 2020

Shh, we're listening to the president. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 20, 2020

the president's rebuttal to obama's argument that he is fundamentally unserious and incapable of doing his jobhttps://t.co/67kKV6yY8g — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) August 20, 2020

President Obama delivered a speech that said President Trump is incapable of growing into the job of the presidency, has used it to his own benefit and treated it like one big reality TV show. In response, President Trump anger tweeted his speech. https://t.co/x7cpWxZpH7 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 20, 2020

Fox News is carrying this Obama speech as the president tweets during it. https://t.co/kaZBOoruOv — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2020

The president is not required to watch this. There are lots of channels. https://t.co/ZUng9wdgd3 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 20, 2020

Man, he's probably covered in snow right now with half-eaten Big Macs all over the bed. https://t.co/XPOPEEEx5V — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 20, 2020

I too tweet in all caps when I am very calm https://t.co/mQbwuOCBBu — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 20, 2020

Just picturing Trump tweeting this in all caps as he watches Obama attack him is so hilarious because Trump can't help but react in real time. https://t.co/GDlBaGeE5s — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 20, 2020

Wow Trump is extra melting down tonight. https://t.co/umzuBwm3si — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 20, 2020

"The president’s primary problem as a leader is not that he is impetuous, brash or naive. … It is that he is weak and sniveling. … He’s not strong and self-controlled, not cool and tough, not low-key and determined; he’s whiny, weepy and self-pitying." – Peggy Noonan https://t.co/cDe9sSXjOT — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 20, 2020

This isn't exactly a new behavior for you, but if we're asking "why" questions, can you tell me why you wrote this tweet in ALL CAPS? https://t.co/XDoxHgqm5s — Commissioner Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) August 20, 2020

Would someone get him a coloring book? https://t.co/zeaQiBWbqn — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 20, 2020

Trump's response to Obama saying he is incapable of doing the job is to once again prove he is incapable of doing the job https://t.co/7lEJ364q7i — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) August 20, 2020