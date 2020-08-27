Over 100 former Romney and McCain campaign staffers endorse Joe Biden

Dozens of staffers who worked for the presidential campaigns of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) have come out in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The New York Times reports that more than 100 former McCain staffers endorsed Biden on Thursday, headlined by longtime McCain speechwriter Mark Salter.

“We have different views of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party platform — most of us will disagree with a fair amount of it — but we all agree that getting Donald Trump out of office is clearly in the national interest,” Salter tells the Times.

Meanwhile, Politico reports that 34 staffers from Romney’s 2012 presidential run have endorsed Biden, led by former Romney Florida campaign field director Micah Spangler.

“We know him to be a good man and honest man, and a reliable executive, legislator and policymaker,” Spangler said. “This is a time in our country where we desperately need someone like that. We need an adult in the room.”

Mike Sistak, Romney’s 2012 Michigan field director, tells Politico that his hope is that Trump goes down in “overwhelming defeat” so that the GOP is forced to reform.