Over 100 former Romney and McCain campaign staffers endorse Joe Biden
Dozens of staffers who worked for the presidential campaigns of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) have come out in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The New York Times reports that more than 100 former McCain staffers endorsed Biden on Thursday, headlined by longtime McCain speechwriter Mark Salter.
“We have different views of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party platform — most of us will disagree with a fair amount of it — but we all agree that getting Donald Trump out of office is clearly in the national interest,” Salter tells the Times.
Meanwhile, Politico reports that 34 staffers from Romney’s 2012 presidential run have endorsed Biden, led by former Romney Florida campaign field director Micah Spangler.
“We know him to be a good man and honest man, and a reliable executive, legislator and policymaker,” Spangler said. “This is a time in our country where we desperately need someone like that. We need an adult in the room.”
Mike Sistak, Romney’s 2012 Michigan field director, tells Politico that his hope is that Trump goes down in “overwhelming defeat” so that the GOP is forced to reform.
2020 Election
‘Arizonans are fed up’ with Trump and McSally — and Republicans fear they’ll cost the GOP the state
Arizona has been on the verge of turning into a blue state for years. Now even some Republicans believe that President Trump's sagging popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic and the worst economic crisis in a lifetime could flip the state to the Democrats.
Arizona has long been to Democrats what "Lucy's football was to Charlie Brown," wrote FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich. The party has spent millions trying to win the state and media outlets have argued that "this year" would be the year Democrats finally flip Arizona since at least 2004. It hasn't happened. Democratic nominee Joe Biden would become just the second Democrat to carry the state since 1948 if he can pull off a win, and Arizona would have two Democratic senators for the first time since 1953 if Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican appointed to her seat by Gov. Doug Ducey, loses her race to retired astronaut Mark Kelly.
2020 Election
Pence slammed for offering ‘prayers’ while dismissing climate action at RNC as Hurricane Laura ravages gulf coast
"Denial is not a plan. Thoughts and prayers are not a solution. We must take action now to stave off even more devastation."
Just hours before Hurricane Laura made made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with wind speed surpassing that of Katrina, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a Republican National Convention speech Wednesday night in which he mentioned climate action once only to reject it, continuing the GOP event's ignoring or downplaying of an emergency wreaking havoc and devastation in real time.
2020 Election
WATCH: CNN cuts away from RNC Convention to warn viewers of Hurricane Laura
Current events stepped on coverage of the Republican National Committee Convention on Wednesday, as CNN cut away for an update on the devastating hurricane barreling towards Texas and Louisiana.
"This Hurricane Laura, it's a Category 4, almost a Category 5, extremely powerful, extremely dangerous," anchor Wolf Blitzer noted.
"We're only 7 miles per hour away from Category 5," meteorologist Tom Sater noted. "It's already stronger than Hurricane Katrina, it's in the top ten of the greatest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the continental U.S."
Following the update on the hurricane, CNN did not return to the convention, instead discussing the other current event rocking America -- the murder in Kenosha that is suspected of being committed by a Trump supporter.