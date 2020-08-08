Quantcast
‘Paula Reid emasculated Trump’: Reporter praised for calling out Trump on his lies about veterans

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday lied about signing Barack Obama’s Veterans Choice bill — as he has done over 140 times.

But unlike the other scores of times he has lied about the topic, Trump was called to task for his mistruth during his Saturday press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid called out Trump — and the leader of the free world abruptly fled his press conference.

Reid was widely praised for her tenacity in attempting to hold Trump accountable for lying to the American people, here’s some of what people were saying:

