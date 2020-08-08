‘Paula Reid emasculated Trump’: Reporter praised for calling out Trump on his lies about veterans

President Donald Trump on Saturday lied about signing Barack Obama’s Veterans Choice bill — as he has done over 140 times.

But unlike the other scores of times he has lied about the topic, Trump was called to task for his mistruth during his Saturday press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid called out Trump — and the leader of the free world abruptly fled his press conference.

Video of the exchange. Notably it’s another example of Trump getting so agitated by a female reporter that he abruptly cuts off news conference. https://t.co/G1Mx2z3dgT pic.twitter.com/CvXn07uGOK — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 8, 2020

Reid was widely praised for her tenacity in attempting to hold Trump accountable for lying to the American people, here’s some of what people were saying:

How long until Trump calls Paula Reid nasty? — PM (@therealpeterm) August 8, 2020

I wish more reporters were like Paula Reid – she's got guts. Notice the rage on the narcissist's face when she calls him out on his lies. Then #Bonespurs runs back to his #Bunker. https://t.co/3JMmJqEnRR — The Same Person 🌊 (@John_F_Austin) August 8, 2020

Please keep this going, and please thank CBS reporter Paula Reid for calling trump out on his lying about Veteran's Choice. Pres Obama signed that in 2014 and trump has been trying to claim it as his own. The coward ran off the stage in retreat when she challenged him on it!!!🌊 https://t.co/Q7OK5JyLVq — CoolerHeads (@1ClearerHead) August 8, 2020

TRUMP & WOMEN It’s always questions from female reporters that send Trump into a rage! On multiple occasions he has abruptly ended press conferences when asked legitimate questions by Paula Reid, Weijia Jiang & Kaitlin Collins.#TrumpMeltdown #TrumpPressConference — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 8, 2020

Paula Reid is a National Fucking Treasure!! — Jarett (@flopp2024) August 8, 2020

Paula Reid emasculated Trump and he hobbled off like the coward he is. — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) August 8, 2020

Kudos to Paula Reid for calling the lies in chief out on another lie. Encourage your colleagues to do the same each and every time. Perhaps he will stay off the airwaves so much. https://t.co/tl7KXLDt3v — Mark (@mpuhlman) August 8, 2020

Paula Reid ROCKS!!! Flat calls out Liar-In-Chief on Vets Choice!!!https://t.co/EEZVmHOej0 — Yukyuk (@Yukyuk23388529) August 8, 2020

Thank you, Paula Reid! Quite a moment. He actually angrily barred his teeth when exiting. — Selia Evans (@seliarevans) August 8, 2020

Well done Paula Reid. We need to see more of this attitude, hes running for re-election and he can't handle a simple question? Just walks away .. that sums up his presidency.. just keep walking away .. https://t.co/v7Mjhz5szr — r_scot_ (@r_scot_) August 8, 2020

I think Paula Reid has sent him off crying something like 3 times now and Kaitlin Collins like 4-5 times. Big wuss. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/81YDDcpTsa — ImpeachedClownPresident* (@InsaneClownPrez) August 8, 2020

Paula Reid did what you’re supposed to do to a bully. You punch ‘em in the nose and they go scampering away like a coward. #bedminster https://t.co/qGpK4FhNJz — Barry Thomas Goldberg (@barrytgoldberg) August 8, 2020

Go Paula Reid, call out his lies! Maybe he'll quit holding these sideshows! — concerned citizen (@concit1USA) August 8, 2020

I just saw Paula Reid finally call you out for lying about Veterans Choice. You've repeated that same lie for years. It was signed in 2014. You just signed a minor amendment to it. The look on your face was telling. A narcissistic sociopath doesn't like to get caught in his lies. — Tink53 (@LoveyTex) August 8, 2020

Paula Reid made Trump run away. Like the soft-handed cowardly weasel he is. What a piece of shit our President is. https://t.co/GsERfAnn33 — Uncle Jimmy – King of Thighland🧂 (@jneutron1969) August 8, 2020

Paula Reid's courage and willingness to expose Trump in the act of stealing Social Security and Medicare from Americans, is the only way to stop this animal. https://t.co/URtgTT8aqJ — stephen greene (@dicegreene) August 8, 2020

