Quantcast
Connect with us

Purported ‘conservative news platform’ is actually run by Trump’s super PAC: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

A purportedly independent right-wing news website is actually being run by President Donald Trump’s super PAC.

According to The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay, the recently launched American Herald website is actually the creation of America First Action, the political action committee that has spent tens of millions of dollars on the president’s re-election campaign so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The website describes itself as “a conservative news platform designed to bring you all the news the liberal media doesn’t want you to know,” and also implores readers to “stop being told what to think.”

That said, its overall goal seems to be telling readers what the president wants them to think.

“Even in that politically saturated news environment, the American Herald stands out due to its direct linkage to a major arm of the president’s political machine,” writes Markay. “While America First is technically independent of the Trump campaign, the campaign has officially endorsed the group, the president has attended America First fundraising events, and the Trump campaign has rented its behemoth email list to the super PAC.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Purported ‘conservative news platform’ is actually run by Trump’s super PAC: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

A purportedly independent right-wing news website is actually being run by President Donald Trump's super PAC.

According to The Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay, the recently launched American Herald website is actually the creation of America First Action, the political action committee that has spent tens of millions of dollars on the president's re-election campaign so far.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Racist vaccine hoax pushed by trolls posing as WHO official

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

A verified Twitter account purportedly linked to a World Health Organization official claimed the Trump administration was secretly testing a coronavirus vaccine on Black Americans.

The bogus account, whose verification Twitter blames on a partner organization, uses similar tactics as the Iran-aligned "Endless Mayfly" network of inauthentic websites and personas to push disinformation and sow chaos, reported The Daily Beast.

“Recall your racist and secretive offer to WHO for coronavirus vaccine to be tested on poor Americans, black people of Birmingham, Alabama; prisoners and immigrants!" the account tweeted. "WHO has flatly rejected the offer, and firmly stated that clinical trials would only apply to volunteers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Is Trump destroying Social Security and Medicare by accident — or on purpose?

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

It's quite likely that Donald Trump was unaware that payroll taxes are how Social Security and Medicare trust funds are bankrolled. He might also be unaware that Social Security checks sent to seniors right now come from payroll taxes paid by employed adults right now — it's not a bank account that's been saving up whatever recipients may have paid into it.

Either Trump doesn't know how the programs work or he's deliberately attempting to use executive orders to kill both programs, in accordance with the decades-long conservative crusade to drown them in the bathtub, leaving current and pending retirees without the benefits they're expecting.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image