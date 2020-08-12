Quantcast
REVEALED: Spoiler candidate Kanye West met with Jared Kushner amid efforts to derail Biden campaign

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rapper Kanye West, who is running a so-far unsuccessful spoiler presidential campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden, reportedly met with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner over the weekend.

The New York Times reports that West met with Kushner over the weekend, although the paper does not have details about what the two men discussed.

West told the Times that “they had discussed a book about Black empowerment called ‘PowerNomics,'” but declined to elaborate further on the conversation. According to the Times, West also “expressed anger about abortion rates among Black women and said he didn’t reflexively support Democrats.”

West’s campaign is widely seen as an attempt to draw Black voters away from the Democratic presidential ticket, although a recent Morning Consult poll found that West is drawing just two percent of Black voters and is not making a dent in Biden’s lead overall.


Mitch McConnell’s refusal to help states could cause 4 million Americans to lose their jobs: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

During the coronavirus crisis, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has stressed that he has no interest in “bailing out” blue states that have been suffering budgetary problems because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Democrat-dominated states are hardly the only ones suffering: according to analysis from Moody’s Analytics, the U.S. economy could contract by 3% if Congress does not give states the help that they need — and Moody’s told the Wall Street Journal that more than 4 million jobs could be lost.

GOP Senator Rick Scott ‘had his soul surgically removed’ to become a Trump backer: former donor

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

A former donor of Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) says that he simply no longer recognizes the man whom he once helped get elected as Florida's governor.

In an interview with Newsweek, former Carnival Cruise Line CEO Bob Dickinson lamented how much Scott's attitudes toward immigrants have changed in the years after he started running for Senate as a Trump Republican.

"Rick Scott has had his soul surgically removed," Dickinson told the publication. "They're all whistling his tune. And they don't apologize for it."

GOP congressman pleads ignorance after he’s caught at QAnon-linked event

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) says that he was unaware that the "Save the Children" human trafficking rally he attended this weekend was backed by a supporter of the "QAnon" movement, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While the rally's affiliations were not made apparent in its advertising campaign, attendees sported memorabilia that signified their adherence to the conspiracy theory, which claims that there's a secret Trump-led operation to take down Hollywood and Washington elites involved in Satanic pedophile rings.

