Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson trashes his former boss Rudy Giuliani’s RNC speech: ‘Everything but the N-word’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rick Wilson and Rudy Giuliani

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson was appalled by his former boss Rudy Giuliani’s speech at the Republican National Convention.

The former New York City mayor, who now works as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, railed against an “unprecedented wave of lawlessness” that he blamed on Black Lives Matter protesters and Antifa activists, and Wilson said on his Daily Beast podcast that he was mortified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s never been a more perfect exemplar of ‘everything Trump touches dies,’ because that speech tonight — it was, at one point, everything but the N-word,” Wilson said of his former employer. “They’re coming for you, they’re coming for you to your suburbs, these Black Lives Matter [protesters].”

Wilson’s podcast co-panelist Molly Jong-Fast panned Trump’s nomination speech as low energy.

“He finds reading very boring,” she said. “So, I mean, every speech where he’s not saying crazy shit is him being totally bored by whatever they’re making him read.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump ‘regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America’: Former Bush speechwriter

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush has written a startling essay that argues President Donald Trump sees himself as a "wartime leader" who is leading an attack on his own citizens.

In his latest piece in The Atlantic, David Frum argues that Trump's divisive speech at the White House on Thursday "proved once again that he regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America."

In particular, he was struck by the way Trump made the White House itself into a partisan symbol by telling the crowd of his political opponents, "The fact is, we’re here and they’re not."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Colorado business owner goes off on ‘selfish bully’ who attacked employee over mask order

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A Colorado business owner called for stiffer penalties against anti-maskers who attack workers over coronavirus restrictions.

The owner of the Golden Moon Speakeasy was upset that a customer identified as 62-year-old John Roche got into an argument Saturday over Golden city council's mask mandate and shoved the employee into a doorway, reported KCNC-TV.

“This is an employee of a business, following the law and doing what we’re legally required to do,” said Stephen Gould, owner of the distillery and restaurant.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving FDA spokeswoman booted from her job after just 11 days

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Emily Miller, the Trump-loving spokeswoman for the Food and Drug Administration who was hired just eleven days ago, has already been fired.

The New York Times reports that FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn gave Miller the ax after she "fumbled communications about a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19."

Miller, a longtime gun rights activist and former journalist for the far-right One America News Network, has now tied the record for shortest tenure at a Trump administration job after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was similarly ousted after just eleven days.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image