Russian dissident Gary Kasparov lays out ‘doomsday scenario’ for American democracy — and it’s closer than you think

Published

1 min ago

on

Legendary chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov warned that a “doomsday scenario” for American democracy was close at hand.

The political activist and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss what he sees as the U.S. sliding into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

“Anything other than landslide victory for Democratic ticket may lead to this, lead up to this kind can of catastrophe, this doomsday scenario,” Kasparov said. “I think if Trump has one chance of staying in power by violating, if not the laws, but some kind of traditions and just finding the loopholes and, sadly, there are too many in the current regulations, he will definitely use it.”

Kasparov warned that Trump could exploit existing divisions to finalize his authoritarian grip on the White House, which he said would be a gift to Russian president Vladimir Putin and other autocratic rulers.

“The country being divided, fighting against each other, there’s a dream not only for Putin but every authoritarian regime in the world,” he said. “So that’s why giving Trump any chance of surviving politically and staying in power would be disastrous for America. Of course, it will lead to the collapse of the alliances like NATO and many American allies. Traditional allies in the world will have to think again so how they should position themselves, and every country that’s stuck in the middle will have to make, cut deals with the authoritarian regimes to survive.”


Trump’s malignant narcissism is making him more and more dangerous as his power slips away: clinical psychologists

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump knows he is losing, and that should make us all very afraid, regardless of our political views

On May 31st, The New York Times reported that Trump had been “rushed” into the White House bunker as protestors massed outside the White House in Lafayette Park. Trump was humiliated. It looked like he ran,  like a coward,  from the BLM protesters. To the jeers of comedians and Tweeters, he claimed he was only “inspecting” the bunker while demanding the leaker who revealed his bunker trip be criminally prosecuted.

With Trump that can only mean one thing. He had to strike back viciously.

2020 Election

‘Will stop at nothing’: Trump slammed for calling Nevada move to expand mail-in voting an ‘illegal late night coup’

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is furious that lawmakers in Nevada approved legislation to expand mail-in voting by sending all registered voters a ballot. Monday morning Trump falsely called the move an "illegal late night coup" that would make it "impossible for Republicans to win the state" and accused the governor of using the coronavirus pandemic to "to steal the state."

There is no evidence his claims are valid.

On social media Trump was mocked, lambasted, and ridiculed.

President afraid of losing election resorts to cherry picking states where he can use the courts to prevent voting by people who might vote against him. Nice.

2020 Election

Trump and Texas Republicans are in big trouble as voters flee them: WaPo reporter

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough, Washington Post White House correspondent Robert Costa said Donald Trump and Republicans on the ballot in Texas are facing a battle in November and could face a stunning defeat in the normally conservative state.

With Scarborough ticking off a list of Republican senators who are trailing in the polls -- some them badly -- Costa said GOP problems in Texas illustrate how badly the election could go for Republicans.

"Let's go to the heart of Texas," Scarborough prompted. "Who would think you'd be talking about Texas in 2020, August, and the president is either tied or behind there if you believe the Dallas poll out a couple weeks ago. [Sen.] Ted Cruz is telling reporters it's a competitive state. You have [Sen.] John Cornyn running for re-election that's not going to be a walk. and yet you have Ted Cruz trying to stop any relief bills along with [Sen.] Tom Cotton (AR) and others running for president in 2024. What does that do to John Cornyn in the state of Texas, especially with Houston now seeing coronavirus cases still exploding and up to a 20 percent positivity rate there for testing?"

