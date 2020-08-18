Quantcast
Connect with us

‘She carved this guy up!’: CNN’s Begala breaks down Michelle Obama’s ‘masterful’ attack on Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Michelle Obama makes a goodbye appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Screen cap).

Democratic strategist Paul Begala on Tuesday heaped praise on former first lady Michelle Obama’s attacks on President Donald Trump during her Monday night speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

In particular, Begala said Obama did an incredible job even though she didn’t have any live audience cheering her on.

“It was absolutely masterful,” he said. “Michelle Obama did that entire speech alone in a room it a camera. It was the most brilliant, I think, political performance to camera that we’ve seen since Ronald Reagan, and she’s not even a politician.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came to the content of the speech, Begala said that the former first lady perfectly dissected Trump’s failings without stooping to the president’s level of personal vitriol.

“She just carved this guy up without bringing herself down, without debasing herself or the audience,” she said. “You know, she famously said, right, when they go low, we go high, and still, she still maintained that sense of elegance and decency while carving up the other guy.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks his own former DHS chief of staff after Biden endorsement: ‘DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE!’

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Miles Taylor, who formerly served as the Department of Homeland Security's chief of staff under President Donald Trump, made waves this week when he said that the president was a danger to national security and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump on Tuesday responded by attacking Taylor as yet another "disgruntled" former appointee who is trying to make quick money by publicly breaking with the president.

"Many thousands of people work for our government," the president wrote. "With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real 'stiff'. They will take anyone against us!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Michelle Obama’s speech ‘stung’ Trump — that’s why he lashed out with ‘nonsensical’ tweets: CNN panel

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Former first lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night earned rave reviews from many pundits -- but also the ire of President Donald Trump, who attacked Obama in an early-morning tweet.

CNN's John Berman on Tuesday said that there was a simple explanation for why Trump attacked Michelle Obama: Because her speech was highly effective.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are 6 accidents UNC researchers had with lab-created coronaviruses

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

From Jan. 1, 2015, through June 1, 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported 28 lab incidents involving genetically engineered organisms to safety officials at the National Institutes of Health, according to documents UNC released to ProPublica under a public records request. The NIH oversees research involving genetically modified organisms.

Six of the incidents involved various types of lab-created coronaviruses. Many were engineered to allow the study of the virus in mice. UNC declined to answer questions about the incidents and to disclose key details about them to the public, including the names of viruses involved, the nature of the modifications made to them and what risks were posed to the public, contrary to NIH guidelines.

Continue Reading
 
 