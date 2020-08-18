‘She carved this guy up!’: CNN’s Begala breaks down Michelle Obama’s ‘masterful’ attack on Trump

In particular, Begala said Obama did an incredible job even though she didn’t have any live audience cheering her on.
“It was absolutely masterful,” he said. “Michelle Obama did that entire speech alone in a room it a camera. It was the most brilliant, I think, political performance to camera that we’ve seen since Ronald Reagan, and she’s not even a politician.”
When it came to the content of the speech, Begala said that the former first lady perfectly dissected Trump’s failings without stooping to the president’s level of personal vitriol.
“She just carved this guy up without bringing herself down, without debasing herself or the audience,” she said. “You know, she famously said, right, when they go low, we go high, and still, she still maintained that sense of elegance and decency while carving up the other guy.”
Miles Taylor, who formerly served as the Department of Homeland Security's chief of staff under President Donald Trump, made waves this week when he said that the president was a danger to national security and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Trump on Tuesday responded by attacking Taylor as yet another "disgruntled" former appointee who is trying to make quick money by publicly breaking with the president.
"Many thousands of people work for our government," the president wrote. "With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real 'stiff'. They will take anyone against us!"
From Jan. 1, 2015, through June 1, 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported 28 lab incidents involving genetically engineered organisms to safety officials at the National Institutes of Health, according to documents UNC released to ProPublica under a public records request. The NIH oversees research involving genetically modified organisms.
Six of the incidents involved various types of lab-created coronaviruses. Many were engineered to allow the study of the virus in mice. UNC declined to answer questions about the incidents and to disclose key details about them to the public, including the names of viruses involved, the nature of the modifications made to them and what risks were posed to the public, contrary to NIH guidelines.