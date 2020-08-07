‘Sit down’: Trump buried in mockery and scorn for claiming Biden ‘no longer worthy of the Black Vote’

President Donald Trump continued slinging accusations of racism against Joe Biden, but social media users didn’t want to hear it from him.

The president bashed Biden on Thursday for suggesting the Latino community was more diverse than Black Americans, and he doled out another attack Friday as he struggles to keep up with the Democrat’s polling lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

After yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

Other Twitter users called out Trump’s hypocrisy.

You were a birther for years and still have not apologized. Sit down. https://t.co/pP7iKRtNG2 — Teri Carter (@teri_atthepaper) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Or if he refused to apologize for championing the death penalty against black teenagers who were innocent of the crime they were convicted of… — Mrs. Steven James (@4rgrls) August 7, 2020

this ain't it chief — Greg Graham 🌊🌊🌊 (@atouchofsnark) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait, isn't you suggesting that black people all vote the same way exactly what got Joe in hot water? 🤔#moron — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

and yet you enjoy a whopping 7% approval rating in the black community. why do you suppose that is — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 7, 2020

Just when I think things can’t get any more bizarre, i wake up to an old perverted, racist, son of a klansman, who tried to have 5 Black teens executed, refused to rent to Black people, called Black women dogs and Black men lazy, tweeting about who is worthy of the Black vote. https://t.co/vq6tjdUQ7p — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t speak for black Americans, but I’m pretty sure the 7% of your black support can’t either, you rancid racist. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 7, 2020

You do an awful lot of tweeting for a guy that's running a country poorly handling a pandemic — Bill Bran (@BillyForza) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT