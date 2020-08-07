Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s long history of racism busted in damning Morning Joe supercut video

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blew up President Donald Trump’s attempts to portray Joe Biden as racist.

The president pounced on Biden’s suggestion that the Latino community was diverse, “unlike the African American community with notable exceptions,” and the former vice president was forced to clarify his remarks in a series of tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump claimed Biden “totally disparaged and insulted” Black Americans, but the “Morning Joe” host laughed off those allegations as ridiculous given the president’s history.

“We mentioned that Donald Trump’s attempt to paint Biden as a racist, he was doing that off the latest comments, but we’ve been talk about this for a while on this show that Donald Trump, unfortunately for his campaign, can’t take Biden on on so many issues because it always opens Donald Trump himself up to a more severe counter attack,” Scarborough said. “Let’s just take the issue of racism.”

The host then rolled a supercut of Trump’s lengthy history of racist remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s election chaos may not be a strategy — but a ‘kamikaze mission’

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

As election 2020 draws ever closer, the flawed, easily gamed nature of the American quasi-democracy becomes increasingly visible, thanks, of course to Donald Trump, our Fluhrer wannabe, who sees no need to hide his contempt for any result in November other than his own victory.

Election theft could well be looming, in a number of ways, and it’s crucial to look at them. But first, I feel the need to point out that the theft is already well underway. Indeed, Part 1 is already finished. Have you noticed? There’s no candidate with a progressive vision in the race, even though public demand for such a candidate — Bernie Sanders, maybe someone else — has been swelling.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is no longer ‘loved nor feared’ — he’s just become a ‘joke’: conservative

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

In his new column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis claims that, as Donald Trump's re-election hopes continue to collapse, his attempts to salvage what is left of his campaign has turned him into a "laughingstock."

Lewis, who left the Republican Party due to the president, noted that the president recently appeared on Fox News in a "rambling" interview likely meant to make viewers forget his disastrous interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios, and ended up coming off worse, saying "it became clear that the president can’t hit anything other than softballs."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump allies privately concerned Kanye West’s campaign will hurt the president more than Biden

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Kanye West's unexpected presidential campaign is being boosted by Republican operatives and could siphon off votes from Joe Biden in key battleground states, but some of President Donald Trump's allies are wary of the rapper.

Some Trump advisers privately admit there's not much evidence to show West could peel off support from Biden, and they're worried the mentally precarious musician's foray into politics could backfire, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image