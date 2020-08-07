Trump’s long history of racism busted in damning Morning Joe supercut video

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blew up President Donald Trump’s attempts to portray Joe Biden as racist.

The president pounced on Biden’s suggestion that the Latino community was diverse, “unlike the African American community with notable exceptions,” and the former vice president was forced to clarify his remarks in a series of tweets.

Throughout my career I've witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It's this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Trump claimed Biden “totally disparaged and insulted” Black Americans, but the “Morning Joe” host laughed off those allegations as ridiculous given the president’s history.

“We mentioned that Donald Trump’s attempt to paint Biden as a racist, he was doing that off the latest comments, but we’ve been talk about this for a while on this show that Donald Trump, unfortunately for his campaign, can’t take Biden on on so many issues because it always opens Donald Trump himself up to a more severe counter attack,” Scarborough said. “Let’s just take the issue of racism.”

The host then rolled a supercut of Trump’s lengthy history of racist remarks.