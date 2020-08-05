‘So many bootlicking hacks’: Trump campaign ignites mockery with ‘hilarious’ list of potential debate moderators
Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to move up the last presidential debate to the first week in September, according to Axios. In his letter to the commission, he also included a list of suggested moderators.
The list included several mainstream journalists, such as Norah O’Donnell of CBS News and David Muir of ABC News. But it also contained a number of right-wing pundits, like Hugh Hewitt.
On Debate Moderators:
– 40% of Trump suggestions are Fox News or Fox Business affiliates.
– Chris Wallace & Lester Holt, 2016 moderators, not on the list. (Or Jonathan Swan!)
– Campaigns do NOT pick moderators. It's solely at discretion of @debates. So this is gamesmanship.
— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 5, 2020
The full list includes Bret Baier, Gerry Baker, Maria Bartiromo, Shannon Bream, David Brody, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Kevin Cirilli, Larry Elder, Saagar Enjeti, Harris Faulkner, Major Garrett, Michael Goodwin, Ambrosio Hernandez, Joe Kernen, Hoda Kotb, Susan Li, Bill Hemmer, Hugh Hewitt, Tom Llamas, Dagen McDowell, David Muir, Norah O’Donnell, Charles Payne, and Rick Santelli.
CNN’s Daniel Dale noted that a number of people on the list had “given Trump fawning softball interviews.”
The list quickly ignited mockery on Twitter:
but we know Trump needs weak moderators
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 5, 2020
Surprised Roger Stone did not make final cut for Trump debate moderator list. So unfair.
— Francis Wilkinson (@fdwilkinson) August 5, 2020
Trump’s moderator list includes ZERO “reporters” from CNN
— Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) August 5, 2020
One thing that stands out from this hilarious list of Trump-approved moderators, is that there is no Democratic equivalent of these people: loyally partisan shameless bullshit peddlers.
The shameless leftwing grifters scorn both parties. Closest equivalent would be consultants. https://t.co/kUWfOFwqBr
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) August 5, 2020
Rachel Campos-Duffy. Sean Duffy’s wife.
I am confused. It’s a debate not an MTV show.
— Jackie Daytona Fan Account (@Kathmandu513) August 5, 2020
It’s kinda fitting that @realDonaldTrump chose someone who’s being investigated by a grand jury to be his debate negotiator.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 5, 2020
So many bootlicking hacks, ha ha ha!
— Popinski (@Popinski1) August 5, 2020
Fox&Friends the debate edition. https://t.co/3FHYsz7wO2
— Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) August 5, 2020
There is some irony that Santelli is a suggested moderator given that Santelli's rant on the Chicago trading floor birthed the Tea Party, which morphed into Trumpism https://t.co/zfoNArPkQz
— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 5, 2020
Man, how insulting would it be to be an acceptable moderator to Donald Trump? That means you’ve done a terrible job as a journalist. https://t.co/GZElhrr04G
— Ben Yelin (@byelin) August 5, 2020
Why not just have diamond and silk be the moderators
— Noho hizzy 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@_chedEARTHLING) August 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s unhinged fans get even more detached from reality as his chances fade
A pandemic is spiraling out of control and Donald Trump's reaction is to roll his eyes and say, "It is what it is." Unsurprisingly, polling data shows that his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is pulling ahead, not just in national polls, but in a number of battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida, none of which Trump can afford to lose. After all, the incumbent has nothing real to run on. The economy is the worst it's been since the Great Depression of the 1930s, Americans are losing health insurance by the millions, and Republicans are responding by trying to shortchange unemployment benefits for the millions of people who've lost their jobs.
2020 Election
Trump creates a ‘minefield’ of legal problems for his own staff with plan for White House acceptance speech: report
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he might deliver his Republican National Convention speech from the White House. But legal experts who spoke with Bloomberg warned that might not be a good idea.
The publication described the proposal as "a minefield of problems for the staff charged with putting such an event together."
The Hatch Act forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities. Although the president and vice president are exempted from the federal law, their staff at the White House could face repercussions.
2020 Election
Noted author accuses Jared Kushner of ‘planning last ditch try at disqualifying Biden ballots on election night’ with Barr’s blessing
A prolific author and speaker who has been described as a "Religious Right Defector" has issued a warning about the 2020 election that's getting noticed.
Frank Schaeffer was raised by a noted conservative Christian theologian who was at the forefront of right wing Christian political activism in the 1970's. But now he is a liberal Democrat and a cable news guest frequently invited to speak on the tactics of the religious right.
This week he's speaking out about what he says is the White House's plan to ensure Trump remains in the Oval Office.
In short, Schaeffer says Jared Kushner is planning an end run around the election process, and will appeal to the Supreme Court, as George W. Bush did in the 2000 election, to ensure Trump is installed in office for another four years.