‘So many bootlicking hacks’: Trump campaign ignites mockery with ‘hilarious’ list of potential debate moderators

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to move up the last presidential debate to the first week in September, according to Axios. In his letter to the commission, he also included a list of suggested moderators.

The list included several mainstream journalists, such as Norah O’Donnell of CBS News and David Muir of ABC News. But it also contained a number of right-wing pundits, like Hugh Hewitt.

On Debate Moderators: – 40% of Trump suggestions are Fox News or Fox Business affiliates. – Chris Wallace & Lester Holt, 2016 moderators, not on the list. (Or Jonathan Swan!) – Campaigns do NOT pick moderators. It's solely at discretion of @debates. So this is gamesmanship. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 5, 2020

The full list includes Bret Baier, Gerry Baker, Maria Bartiromo, Shannon Bream, David Brody, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Kevin Cirilli, Larry Elder, Saagar Enjeti, Harris Faulkner, Major Garrett, Michael Goodwin, Ambrosio Hernandez, Joe Kernen, Hoda Kotb, Susan Li, Bill Hemmer, Hugh Hewitt, Tom Llamas, Dagen McDowell, David Muir, Norah O’Donnell, Charles Payne, and Rick Santelli.

CNN’s Daniel Dale noted that a number of people on the list had “given Trump fawning softball interviews.”

The list quickly ignited mockery on Twitter:

One thing that stands out from this hilarious list of Trump-approved moderators, is that there is no Democratic equivalent of these people: loyally partisan shameless bullshit peddlers. The shameless leftwing grifters scorn both parties. Closest equivalent would be consultants. https://t.co/kUWfOFwqBr — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) August 5, 2020

There is some irony that Santelli is a suggested moderator given that Santelli's rant on the Chicago trading floor birthed the Tea Party, which morphed into Trumpism https://t.co/zfoNArPkQz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 5, 2020

Man, how insulting would it be to be an acceptable moderator to Donald Trump? That means you’ve done a terrible job as a journalist. https://t.co/GZElhrr04G — Ben Yelin (@byelin) August 5, 2020

