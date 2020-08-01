‘The Coup is evolving’: Trump fans melt down on ‘Deep State’ Marco Rubio for lack of ‘concern’ about mail-in voting

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) was on the receiving end of attacks from supporters of Donald Trump after telling a reporter “I’m not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida,” during a Trump 2020 campaign call — contradicting a multitude of comments the president has made in the past few weeks.

As CBS News’ Nicole Sganga tweeted, “Asked on a Trump campaign call if he is concerned about mail-in voting in Florida, Senator Marco Rubio responds curtly, ‘No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.'”

That, in turn, set off, supporters of Donald Trump led by Fox News personality Mark Levin who responded, “Geez, the Republicans are so self-destructive. Obviously, mail-in voting is problematic on many empirical levels. But Marco’s not concerned so move along …”

Fans of the president then chimed in — and you can see some of their comments below:

Asked on a Trump campaign call if he is concerned about mail-in voting in Florida, Senator Marco Rubio responds curtly, “No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.” — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 1, 2020

Geez, the Republicans are so self-destructive. Obviously, mail-in voting is problematic on many empirical levels. But Marco’s not concerned so move along …https://t.co/dCW4BvdsPa — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 1, 2020

Mass Mail in voting will destroy the electoral process in America, which is exactly what power hungry democrats and republicans want. Trumps election took their power structure away. — DarthJWL (@abstractjwl) August 1, 2020

Rubio is deep state. — RTB (@Snorkelrick) August 1, 2020

He is and will always be LITTLE MARCO — Phil (@Phil41046445) August 1, 2020

I wish Floridians could find a true conservative to primary him next go-around — GManUSA (@GManUSofA) August 1, 2020

That is why he will never be president or a VP. — ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoeFreedomLove) August 1, 2020

And even when Republicans do agree they won’t do anything. — Arlene James (@james_arlene) August 1, 2020

Once a RINO always a RINO!!! — Danny Tracey (@RealDannyTracey) August 1, 2020

The Coup is evolving… — Winter is Coming (@denisferland66) August 1, 2020

He was a sell out along time ago. I remember how much I liked him during the tea party days. Not anymore — My 4ever Mine (@My4everMine1) August 1, 2020

Rubio is the new Romney (IMHO) — BlessedlyAwake (@BlessedlyA) August 1, 2020

Rubio sold his soul to the RINO’s a long time ago. — LizzyD (@LizzyD15451866) August 1, 2020

MARCO CANT WAIT TO GET RID OF TRUMP. TRUMP ISNT ON THE TAKE LIKE THE REST OF RINOS. HE IS IN THEIR WAY — Gracie (@Grayciex) August 1, 2020

Bingo! ☝️ — Take Down TraffickingHub (@ban3v1ld3v1ls) August 1, 2020

I guess Rubio is owned by Deep State too. RINO. — Vicki (@Roseofvictori) August 1, 2020