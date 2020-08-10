‘This is going to be a nightmare’: WaPo business columnist says Trump’s executive orders will be disasters

In particular, Rampell argued that the president’s order to temporarily suspend payroll taxes with no guarantee of permanent relief will be a massive headache for businesses to navigate.
“This is going to be a nightmare,” she said. “Remember, this is a payroll tax deferral, not a tax cut. That means that these taxes will ultimately need to be paid after 2020. And the real question is, who’s left holding the bag?”
She said that it would be particularly difficult for businesses to decide whether they should withhold taxes from employee paychecks, as there’s no guarantee that Congress will pass legislation forgiving them from having to pay back taxes when the payroll tax holiday ends.
“The alternatives are, employees will have to pay these tax bills that they were not anticipating some time next year when we may well still be in the middle of some kind of economic recession,” she said. “This is money they haven’t budgeted for or has been withheld from their paychecks. But most likely, based on the tax attorneys that I’ve consulted, what will happen is employers, their bosses will have to make good on those taxes.”
Former Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum on Monday blamed former President Barack Obama after President Donald Trump took executive actions instead of negotiating a COVID-19 relief bill.
During an appearance on CNN's New Day program, host John Berman pointed out that Santorum had slammed Obama for the use of executive actions in 2014.
"How do you feel about it now when it's a Republican president?" Berman wondered.
"I would say, number one, some of the things the president is suggesting are proper use of executive action, like suspending the payroll tax temporarily," Santorum replied. "A couple of the executive actions are clearly fine. There's a couple that are not and I would say that President Obama has set the precedent, and that's the problem."
On Monday, actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he is infected with COVID-19.
“I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications, which I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that is affecting people around the planet,” said Banderas' tweet, translated from Spanish. “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years, to which I arrive loaded with desire and illusion."
Although the Republican-sponsored Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did precious little for the middle class, President Donald Trump has been claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — is pushing for a middle class tax hike. This claim, journalist Hans Nichols stresses in an August 10 article for Axios, is right out of President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 playbook. But so far, according to Nichols, Biden is not taking Trump’s bait.