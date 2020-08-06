Quantcast
Trump and Rudy Giuliani launch simultaneous attack on presidential debates

1 min ago

President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani launched simultaneous attacks on the presidential debates.

Giuliani appeared Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where he agreed with host Brian Kilmeade that the first debate should be moved up from Sept. 29 because many states will have opened up early voting.

“If they don’t do it, it really undermines the rationale for this Commission [on Presidential Debates],” Giuliani said. “They really have to go. I mean, what about the right to know?”

“Those people have a right to know,” he added. “Why are we having these debates? We’re having these debates to inform the electorate. We might as well have them after the election. This is like sticking to a rationale that’s 30 years old that has no application to today, and it undercuts the entire mission of the commission. That usually means, you know, unless they can figure out how to become modern, they should get out of this business and Congress should take over.”

Minutes later, the president seconded Giuliani’s attacks.

“How can voters be sending in Ballots starting, in some cases, one month before the First Presidential Debate,” Trump tweeted. “Move the First Debate up. A debate, to me, is a Public Service. Joe Biden and I owe it to the American People!”

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's John Berman on Thursday that he and his family are facing death threats because some Americans are having an irrational backlash against scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked by Berman about the threats he's received, Fauci turned it into a broader discussion about America's divisive politics.

"You know, there's such divisiveness right now in this country, John, I mean, I can't explain it," he said. "The kinds of things that you see in society, you have a lot of outlier people that do things that are almost inexplicable, where the push back against science is in a way that gets translated into threats to me, my daughters, my wife. I mean that is completely crazy, it really makes you shake your head."

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain still hasn't decided who she'll vote for in the presidential election.

The show has gone on hiatus until the new season begins Sept. 8, but McCain discussed the election on Bravo's "Watch What Happens," reported The Daily Beast.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?" McCain said, in response to a viewer question. "No other host has to go through this B.S. Yes, I’m coming back, it’s an election cycle.”

Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James has sought to downplay his ties to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, but new campaign finance disclosures show her family is one of his biggest backers.

James, an Army veteran and businessman who lost his 2018 Senate race to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is running again this cycle against Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., with the backing of President Donald Trump.

