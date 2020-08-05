Quantcast
Trump appointee fired for anti-LGBT tweets now says she was ‘conned’ by infamous right-wing scammer

Published

18 mins ago

on

Merritt Corrigan, the former deputy White House liaison to United States Agency for International Development who was fired this week for posting inflammatory anti-LGBT tweets, now says she was the victim of a scam by notoriously inept right-wing operative Jacob Wohl.

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reports that Corrigan is now claiming that Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman seized control of her phone and sent out tweets that attacked USAID for promoting LGBT rights abroad and that leveled baseless allegations of soliciting prostitutes against Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who is the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Affairs Committee.

“I did NOT send these messages, and while I vehemently protested about them being sent in my name, my devices were not in my control,” she claimed. “I see now that I was part of an abusive scheme and I was used to attack people that have nothing to do with me.”

Sommer could not independently verify Corrigan’s claims about Wohl sending out the tweets, although he did note that this is far from the first time that women have accused Wohl of lying to them and using them to smear political opponents.

Wohl first became infamous for his failed attempt to accuse former special counsel Robert Mueller of sexual assault after the woman supposedly making the allegation came forward and said Wohl tricked her into making false statements.

Similarly, a woman who had falsely accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault came forward and acknowledged that Wohl had paid her money to make up bogus allegations.


