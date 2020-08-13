Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘nasty’ because he dreads being challenged by ‘strong Black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
CNN’s April Ryan on Thursday said that President Donald Trump has resorted to calling Sen. Kamala Harris “nasty” because it’s his go-to reaction whenever he’s challenged by “strong Black women.”
When discussing the president’s attacks on the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, Ryan explained that the president will always fall back on the lowest common denominators of racism and sexism.
“Personal attacks and race is what this president always falls back on,” she said. “At the end of the day, this president is limited.”
Ryan said that while Trump’s campaign may be doing opposition research on Harris now, she could already predict which lines of attack the president would use against her.
“This president likes to go to the issue of ‘nasty,'” she said. “He called me nasty — strong, Black women… when he has nothing to say and when he can’t find anything in his limited approach to speaking, what he will do is fall back on racism and sexism.”
Watch the video below.
