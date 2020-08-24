Trump defender busted for lying live on CNN after he gets schooled by ex-GOP lawmaker

“These QAnon people are crazy,” Dent said. “I think we can all acknowledge that, and I can tell you by the president embracing that [pro-QAnon candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene], he has put Republican members in swing districts at risk.”
Duffy tried to counter by claiming that Biden was the candidate who supports looting and rioting in American cities.
“If you care about radical groups, Joe Biden hasn’t condemned the group that’s burning our cities and beating people up!” Duffy said. “That’s what everyone hears about!”
At this point, Berman stepped in and called B.S. on the former congressman’s claims.
“Joe Biden has spoken out against the violence in the cities,” he said. “Joe Biden says he doesn’t want antifa and doesn’t want to defund the police. You know that. And you also know that QAnon is. I don’t buy anymore anyone who comes on TV and says they don’t know what QAnon is. That argument is done.”
GOP insiders are privately warning President Trump that he can't win in 2020 with his 2016 pledges, so on the eve of the Republican Convention, Trump's campaign team is scrambling to "find new twists on old favorites to quell concerns about the question that has bedeviled him for months: What would he do with four more years?" writes POLITICO's Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw.
"A working group of top aides spent the last several weeks reviewing proposals attempting to answer that very question. They’ve discussed ideas to lower capital gains and income taxes, adopt new immigration measures, strike new trade deals and ax additional regulations," their report states. "And on Thursday, the president is likely to speak about these ideas and more during his convention speech as he tries to draw a sharp contrast with the agenda of former Vice President Joe Biden. On Sunday night, the campaign released the broad outlines of its second-term goals — eradicating Covid-19, creating jobs, ending America's reliance on China, cutting drug prices, expanding school choice and defending the police — and promised to tease them out further over the next week."
A new investigative report contradicts claims about cost-cutting by President Donald Trump's postmaster general.
Postmaster general Louis DeJoy told Congress on Friday that he was implementing sweeping changes across the U.S. Postal Service to save money, but WTVF-TV found that an empty truck was driving from Tennessee to Illinois as the Trump official testified.
DeJoy highlighted measures he's taken to reduce transportation issues, such as requiring postal trucks to leave sorting facilities by specific times each day to reduce unnecessary trips, but postal workers told the TV station his changes weren't working as intended.
The Republican National Convention began on Monday with a prayer thanking God for President Donald Trump.
"I am a Catholic Donald Trump Republican," Vermont Delegate Jay Shepard began. "And by the grace of God, an American, so let us pray."
"Thank you, oh Lord, for all the gifts that you provide us," he continued. "Not because we deserve them, but solely through your grace and mercy. Let us acknowledge the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us, starting with the president and vice president that reflect the values of our Founding Fathers and are willing to fight for those values, starting with life, knowing that all life is precious, from conception to natural death. There's no choice but to fight for the unborn."