Trump-endorsed GOP candidate questioned whether 2017 Las Vegas massacre was a false flag operation
Trump-endorsed Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene two years ago wrote an article that questioned whether the 2017 massacre at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a false flag operation set up to justify seizing Americans’ guns.
NBC News has found an archive of articles that Greene once wrote for a right-wing website called American Truth Seekers, including one where she said she may have “uncovered” Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s true motive.
In the post, Greene shared an email from a man who claimed to be “at a London think tank” who cast doubt on the official narrative behind the massacre that killed 58 people and wounded 413 more.
In particular, the purported think tanker claimed that Paddock may have been a gun control activist who committed mass murder to show America the danger of guns.
“This man wished to telegraph to America in graphic form the hard irrefutable evidence that guns and gun ownership and the ease of gun purchase in America are an evil and must be controlled,” the email reads. “While killing a very large number of innocent people is an horrendous crime it is nonetheless entirely justifiable – in moral terms — if it causes a restriction on guns.”
Greene did not explicitly endorse this theory but she seemed to lend it credence and suggested that the FBI was not telling us the truth about what happened.
“Will the American people ever be told anything substantial by the FBI and the investigators that we trust to tell us the truth??” she asked.
‘Livid’ Republicans consider ousting House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for tying their fortunes to Trump: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, disgruntled Republican House members have been meeting and making plans to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Minority Leader should Donald Trump be defeated in November.
The report notes that there are a number of complaints that have been made against the California Republican, who saw the House change hands on his watch as a result of the "Blue wave" 2018 election, with many of the problems attributed to McCarthy's close affiliation with Donald Trump who is hurting them all.
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch bluntly explains the only reason Trump still has followers
During his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Donny Deutsch was asked how it is that Donald Trump still has the trust of one-third of Americans, which led the regular contributor to flatly state that they are racists.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, who questioned the honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for standing by while the president tries to steal the election, Deutsch was asked to explain the fealty to a president who has presided over a botched health crisis that has resulted in over 165,000 deaths and a collapsing economy.