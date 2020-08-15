Trump fans false birther theory about Kamala Harris
US President Donald Trump has stoked false claims that Democratic vice-presidential contender Kamala Harris is ineligible to hold that office because her parents were foreign born.
The claims about Harris — who was born in the United States, making her constitutionally eligible to be both vice president and president — echo a baseless theory that Trump long promoted about his predecessor Barack Obama.
“I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Thursday, referring to an August 12 opinion piece in Newsweek.
The article by conservative law professor John Eastman says that “before we so cavalierly accept Senator Harris’ eligibility for the office of vice president, we should ask her a few questions about the status of her parents at the time of her birth.”
Trump said that Eastman, of Chapman University “is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right.”
Eastman was also an unsuccessful Republican challenger, losing in the primary for the 2010 California attorney general’s election won by Harris, who served in that post before becoming a US senator.
Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, California to a mother from India and a father from Jamaica. She is the first black woman and woman of South Asian heritage to be granted the honor of a place on the ticket of a major US party.
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, 77, who on Tuesday named Harris as his running mate, blasted Trump’s rhetoric Friday, with his campaign calling the false claim “abhorrent.”
– A historic choice –
Eastman’s article followed claims shared thousands of times on Facebook that Harris could not become president because her parents hailed from abroad.
Article 2, Section 1 of the US Constitution says that “no person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States” shall be eligible for the presidency. They must also be at least 35 years old.
And Section 2 of the 14th Amendment says that: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”
Under that clause and an 1898 Supreme Court ruling, “anyone born on US soil and subject to its jurisdiction is a natural born citizen, regardless of parental citizenship,” Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute says.
Harris could not become vice president if she failed to meet requirements for the presidency.
David A. Super, Carmack Waterhouse Professor of Law and Economics at the Georgetown University Law Center, said that “no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States,” according to the 12th Amendment to the Constitution.
This means, Super said in an email to AFP, that “someone who is not a native-born US citizen, or someone who is not 35 years old, could not take office as vice president.”
As Trump parlayed his TV fame into a political career, he adopted and promoted the “birther” lie that Obama, America’s first black president, was not born in the United States.
Obama was born in Hawaii to a Kenyan father and a white American mother. Trump grudgingly acknowledged late in his 2016 presidential campaign that Obama was American-born.
Since then, Trump has faced accusations of racism, and has embraced other conspiracies.
Polls show him losing the November vote.
On Wednesday, he praised Georgia Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory who has called white men the most oppressed group in America.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Largest NYC police union endorses Trump reelection bid
NEW YORK — New York City’s biggest police union backed President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection Friday, as Trump slammed a “a left wing war on cops.”“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate.“That’s how important this is,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out ... (more…)
2020 Election
Democratic National Convention will feature performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
The 2020 Democratic National Convention is days away and after the announcement of Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris for his Vice President, the DNC has announced more information about what the convention will be like.On top of the impressive list of speakers including Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders, the DNC has shared that Billie Eilish, The Chicks, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Still and more are all scheduled to perform.The convention, which will be held over four days beginning ... (more…)
2020 Election
Insurance industry front group to bombard Democratic Convention with ads attacking Biden-backed public option
The ads by the Partnership for America's Health Care Future fearmonger over potential tax hikes and recycle industry talking points against "government-controlled health insurance."
When Democrats convene for their party's virtual convention next week amid the backdrop of a global pandemic, media coverage of the event will be interspersed with insurance industry ads attacking the public option—a policy solution supported by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden—as a "one-size-fits-all approach" that would lead to "government-controlled health insurance."